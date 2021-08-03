'Lucky there were no injuries': Police vehicle rammed by fleeing ute driver

Offenders in a ute rammed a police car and three farm gates as they tried to flee officers at a rural Otago estate, before their vehicle became bogged down.

The drama unfolded at Campbell Park Estate on Special School Rd, between Kurow and Duntroon, after reports of a person stealing fuel from a pump at a property on Tuesday, at 3.20am.

That report came after a spate of rural burglaries in the area, Sergeant Tony Woodbridge said.

Two Oamaru-based officers arrived but the occupants of the white Toyota ute rammed their car and fled around the estate.

That sparked a police chase where the ute eventually ended up in a dead-end on the estate.

But instead of stopping it rammed the patrol car at ‘'high speed'’, Woodbridge said.

The police vehicle was left severely damaged.

‘’We’re lucky there were no injuries,’' he said.

The ute, which had stolen plates, was later found bogged down in a neighbouring farm with the offenders fleeing on foot.

An investigation was under way to locate the offenders, Woodbridge said.

He reminded those in the rural Waitaki community to be vigilant.

Campbell Park Estate, which sold in 2016, features a castle-style mansion, a 2800 acre working farm and a 200-seat restaurant.