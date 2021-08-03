Police vehicle rammed in early-morning farm burglary

A police vehicle was rammed near a rural Otago property. (File photo)

Officers escaped injury after their vehicle was rammed on a rural Otago property.

Police were called to Special School Rd, between Kurow and Duntroon, after reports of a person stealing fuel from a pump at a property on Tuesday, at 3.20am.

As police blocked the entrance to the property, a vehicle rammed the officer's car and fled the scene.

The officers were uninjured in the crash, a police spokeswoman said.

Police are yet to make an arrest over the incident.