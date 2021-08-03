Pitcairn's former mayor facing public indecency charges has reconciliation bid rejected

Michael Warren, former mayor of Pitcairn, during a visit to London in 2009. (File photo)

The former mayor of Pitcairn Island facing public indecency charges has had his bid for reconciliation rejected.

Michael Calvert Warren appeared at the Pitcairn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday where he faces three charges of public indecency.

Warren has denied all three charges and is due to face trial in September before Island Magistrate Simon Young and three assessors selected from the island’s population of 41.

Appearing by audio-visual link from New Zealand, Warren’s lawyer Dr Tony Ellis asked the magistrate to dismiss the charges, apologise for the charges being laid in the first place and refer a recommendation to the island’s Attorney General that an area be set aside for nudity between certain hours of the day.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The site of the hearing: Pitcairn Island's town hall. (File photo)

“It is the defence position that Mr Warren has the right to practise nudity on the island,” said Ellis, referring to European human rights law and Pitcairn law that protected freedom of expression.

But the Crown prosecutor, Kieran Raftery QC, also by audio-visual link from New Zealand, said Pitcairn law only allowed private matters to be resolved by reconciliation and Warren's alleged offending happened in a public place.

He also filed evidence from the Island’s mayor Charlene Warren-Peu and the two islanders who say they saw Warren walking around the island naked.

Raftery said the woman who saw Warren is opposed to having the matter settled by reconciliation and the other, a man, is happy to abide by the court but doesn’t support reconciliation.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Kieran Raftery QC said neither of the two complainants in the case supported reconciliation and the council did not support a nudist colony (file pic).

He said as far as the mayor is concerned, she says the issue of public nudity had been discussed by the council on five occasions and the council opposes it.

He said there was no sense in referring the matter to the island’s Attorney General when the island Council had already discussed it.

“To suggest this is ripe for settlement – it is anything but.”

Ellis said the mayor was concerned about the island’s reputation.

“[She says]: ‘All Councillors deem nudity inappropriate and unacceptable’. Well, so what? They should have been looking at facilitating it.”

Maarten Holl/Stuff Michael Warren’s lawyer Tony Ellis says his client was asking for the charges to be dropped and an apology. (File photo)

Island Magistrate Simon Young said he could not and would not promote reconciliation in the case.

He said Warren’s alleged offending occurred in a public place and therefore did not meet the private nature test in Pitcairn law required for reconciliation to take place.

He said, instead, Warren was said to have walked naked down the main road of the island, past family homes and the island’s church.

“What is clear is that the defendant’s view points are radically different to others. I don’t believe any understanding can be reached.”

He said the difference of opinion will be the very issues decided at Warren’s trial in September.

The Magistrate also declined to refer the issue of a nudist area to the Island’s Attorney General.

Warren faces three charges of indecency.

It is alleged he was spotted walking around the island while naked on three occasions between January and June 2020.

An earlier bid by Ellis to have the charges dismissed was rejected by Magistrate Young.

He is seeking to appeal some related matters to the Pitcairn Supreme Court.

Pitcairn, a British Overseas Territory with its own constitution, was settled in the 18th century by descendants of mutineers from the HMS Bounty and Tahitian islanders.

The group of four islands, three of which are uninhabited, and is administered from Auckland, some 5310 kilometres away.