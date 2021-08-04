Teen who attacked 90-year-old in her home remains behind bars

Grace Virtue died after being attacked in her Bath St, Levin, home in November 2019.

A teenage girl jailed for her role in the death of a 90-year-old woman in her home will stay behind bars until at least the end of the year.

The girl, 16, was jailed for 2½ years for the killing of Grace Virtue, who died 25 days after the invasion of her Levin property in November 2019.

Three teenage girls, one aged 14 and two 15 at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to Virtue’s manslaughter having been put on trial for murder. Virtue lived alone in the house.

The girls took Virtue's debit card and used it to buy cigarettes, soft drinks, jeans, a sweatshirt and lollipops.

David Unwin/Stuff Flowers were placed at the gate of Virtue's home after she was attacked.

Two of the three girls entered Virtue’s home. The younger of the two girls inside attacked her while the other watched – and it’s the youngest of the pair who was sent to jail. The other two were sentenced to home detention.

The jailed teen appeared before the Parole Board in July after serving a third of her sentence, but the board decided she wasn’t yet ready for release.

“We have considered [the girl’s] offending and, while she has participated fully in the unit programmes, she had yet to complete treatment that directly addresses her offending,” the board said in a report obtained by Stuff.

“In the circumstances, we are not satisfied that [the girl] no longer poses an undue risk and parole is declined.”

The names and anything that could identify the killers are permanently suppressed.

The board report said the girl was initially non-compliant in her unit, which wasn’t named, but her behaviour had settled since she was sentenced.

“The parole assessment is largely positive. [The girl] is described as learning to control her anger and interact in more appropriate ways.”

Psychological services were to have assessed the girl in July, and a psychologist wanted to build a relationship with the girl and her whānau.

The board said it had heard and read positive comments about the girl’s growth and willingness to participate in what was offered to her, describing her as keen and motivated.

The girl’s lawyers, Steve Winter and Gareth Stone, said she should be released. There were clear signs she was rebuilding her life and discovering her potential, and the best way to show respect to Virtue’s family was to live her life well and respectfully.

The girl’s lawyers said there was frustration with the lack of resources and opportunities for treatment for her while in custody.

She had, however, participated in external programmes, including ones about mindfulness and ways to be a better person.

“For her part, [the girl] says she has learned so much since being in the unit. She is learning to manage when she gets upset.”

The board report said the girl had spoken to unit staff about her offending and what she would do differently if in the same situation.

The girl talked about situations where others in the unit “have been trying to push her buttons” and she had not responded.

She had strong family support and was looking forward to moving on. Her family attended her parole hearing, saying they were seeing and hearing a “different” person.

The girl will next see the Parole Board in December.

Virtue, a nurse, moved to Levin from Gisborne in 2009 to be closer to a relative needing care.