Sportsman assaulted ex-partner, smashed her phone, court documents show

The sportsman admitted the charges at the North Shore District Court on Friday. (File photo)

A well-known sportsman turned up to his former partner’s house in the early hours of the morning, calling her names and trying to grab a ring off her finger.

The man, who has represented New Zealand internationally, has admitted a charge of common assault and wilful damage, namely intentional damage to a cellphone, after an incident in November.

Interim name suppression for the sportsman remains in place. However, Stuff can now reveal what occurred after being given access to the agreed summary of facts.

About 4am on a Saturday, the sportsman arrived upset and unannounced at his former partner's Auckland address, the court documents said.

He went directly to her bedroom and began swearing at her.

He then left the bedroom and spoke with an associate, before returning and attempting to grab a ring off the victim’s finger.

However, he was unable to remove it as she had rolled into a ball to stop him, according to the documents.

Bevan Read/Stuff The man declined to provide an explanation for his actions. (File photo)

The sportsman then took the woman’s phone and the keys to a vehicle that belonged to him. He smashed the phone onto the footpath before leaving.

The sportsman reimbursed his former partner for the value of the mobile phone.

However, he declined to provide an explanation for his actions when spoken to by police, court documents said.

At a hearing on Friday, where he admitted the charges, his lawyer Hannah Stuart indicated she would be making an application for a discharge without conviction.

Judge Peter Winter remanded the sportsman on bail to appear for sentencing later this year.

Where to get help

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

Shine Free call 0508 744 633 between 9am and 11pm (for men and women)

1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.

Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.

What’s Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.

Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.