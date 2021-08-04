Sheep savaged in dog attack caught on camera

Several sheep were killed by a border collie in an attack in Dunedin. (File photo)

A dog has been captured on camera killing several sheep in Otago, before being led away by its owner.

Police believe the border collie would have been covered in blood, after the attack at a lifestyle block on Brockville Rd and Frasers Gully, in Dunedin, about 9am on Tuesday.

The dog was filmed chasing about 15 sheep around the paddock. And it wasn’t done.

Three sheep were killed and two others were seriously injured, Senior Sergeant Cragi Dinnissen said.

It was likely those sheep would be euthanised, he said.

A male owner retrieved his dog, before heading off in the direction of a footpath from Frasers Gully.

Other agencies, including Dunedin City Council’s animal control and the SPCA attended, Dinnissen said.

The investigation is continuing.

Meanwhile, an early birthday present of a new car ended badly for a 17-year-old on a restricted licence on Tuesday.

That night the teenager, who was with three friends, was driving along Mt Grand Rd when she lost control.

The car crashed through a fence, and was extensively damaged.

No-one was injured in the incident.