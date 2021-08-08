'You can't do anything' - Four dairy raids leave owners out of cash and will to fight

Supervalue Flagstaff owner, Mohammad Farooqi had his front door smashed and wedged open by multiple offenders robbing his store on Sunday morning.

There has been no relief for shop owners as a string of burglaries and robberies has continued across Hamilton.

This weekend four superettes have faced attempted and successful raids in Hillcrest, Fairfield, Dinsdale and Flagstaff.

It comes after a raft of ram raids in recent weeks, many of them allegedly carried out by teens and resulting in charges of burglary, unlawfully taking vehicles and aggravated robbery. Given the ages of most involved, if the thieves are caught, their eventual fate and any punishment remains largely hidden from public view in youth court proceedings.

With no “silver bullet” in sight, owners say they are scared and frustrated by a problem they feel powerless to stop.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Supervalue Flagstaff owner, Mohammad Farooqi has 20 cameras installed in and around his store, after a run of regular burglaries.

Superette Flagstaff owner Mohammad Farooqi told Stuff he knew his store would be hit next.

As a store owner for more than 25 years, Farooqi has experienced an array of burglaries and robberies, but he has never seen crime quite like this.

“I’ve lost count of the amount of times I’ve been burgled,” Farooqi said.

“One time my wife had a gun held to her neck.

“But this is the worst spike I’ve seen in a long time. It’s happening everywhere.”

Farooqi’s store was robbed for the third time this year on Sunday at 5.45am.

CCTV footage from the store shows two offenders, wearing black and white hoodies, smashing the glass sliding door open to squeeze through.

Attempting to use a car tool, one offender tried to wedge open the cigarette cabinet. Facing little success they then tried to pull it down.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Multiple Hamilton dairies robbed over one morning.

“They tried really hard to open that cabinet, but they couldn’t. They found two packets of cigarettes left out instead and took off with them.”

On Saturday a fog cannon was used to deter three offenders in the Holland Superette in Fairfield.

There was also an unsuccessful robbery at Dinsdale’s Aberdeen Superette at 8.45am.

The same vehicle was reported at both of these incidents and a subsequent one at a Masters Ave store around 9.30am where three males were successful in taking cigarettes, police said.

Holland Superette owner Sandip Dodiya said three young people, their faces covered and wearing gloves, entered his Holland Rd store at around 9am, one carrying a hammer.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Police seen investigating Masters Ave Superette on Saturday morning.

His activation of the fog cannon was successful in forcing them to leave empty-handed, despite one trying to hit the top of the cannon with the hammer.

Dodiya said his store had been hit three or four times in the last five years.

“Five years ago I was robbed at gunpoint, they held a gun to my head... the second time I was hit with a hammer and got a skull fracture. I’m getting pretty experienced with robberies.”

Within 30 seconds of setting the cannon off, visibility in the store was zero, he said.

While angry at the number of times he had been robbed, Dodiya could still raise a smile.

“You can’t do anything.”

Police said they had located the vehicle dumped on Peacocks Road, Fitzroy, just before 10am.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Hamilton dairy owner Sandip Dodiya is fed up with being robbed.

Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange said these situations are not good to see, but there’s also no easy fix.

Having fielded calls from concerned community members in his patch for the last month, he said he shares the community’s concern.

“It’s not the society that we want in New Zealand,” Strange said.

“But unfortunately there’s no silver bullet to fix this situation.”

With the majority of stolen goods being either cigarettes or cash, he said the Government is currently considering the sustainability of superettes and dairies selling cigarettes.

He is also encouraging landlords to secure their properties better to safeguard shop owners and staff.

Strange will be holding a community meeting to tackle the problem on August 17 at 7pm at Endeavour School.