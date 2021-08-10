Man found guilty of manslaughter in relation to the death of west Auckland mum Angela Smith

William Heremaia was on trial in relation to the death of Angela Joy Smith in Henderson last year.

A man on trial for manslaughter in relation to the death of a west Auckland mum has been found guilty by a High Court jury in Auckland.

William Heremaia, 51, had been on trial for the last two and half weeks in front of Judge Sally Fitzgerald.

It took the jury two days of deliberation to decide the verdict of the trial.

Angela Joy Smith, 49, died after an altercation in Heremaia’s apartment in Henderson on May 13, 2020.

Two weeks later, police arrested Heremaia and another man, Ricky James Rafferty, 59, and charged them with murder.

Rafferty, 59, was found unfit to stand trial. Heremaia’s trial began on July 26, 2021.

During the trial, Fitzgerald dismissed the murder charge against Heremaia for “legal reasons” and it was replaced with one charge of manslaughter.

Angela Smith, 49, had been a friend of Heremaia’s as she lived a few doors down from him with her 12-year-old son.

The Crown previously alleged Heremaia murdered Smith, by beating and stabbing her along with Rafferty, after an argument broke out while the trio were drinking and smoking cannabis.

The defence alleged Heremaia had been asleep or unconscious when the assault took place and Rafferty alone was responsible.

Although Heremaia is blind, Crown prosecutor Brett Tantrum said Heremaia was “physically capable” of participating on the attack on Smith.

Neighbours of Heremaia had told the jury they had seen Heremaia walk without his cane and he had been aggressive to others.

Tantrum said the suggestion Heremaia was asleep during the assault “wasn't credible”, and some neighbours had heard all three people in the apartment talking that evening.

Tantrum also told the jury Heremaia’s DNA found on Smith’s face could have come from punches. DNA and blood stains belonging to Smith were also present on his clothes.

Defence lawyer Shane Tait told the jury that Rafferty alone assaulted Smith and photographs taken by police of his hands the day after Smith’s death were consistent with having punched another person.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Ricky Rafferty was found unfit to stand trial in relation to Smith’s death.

Bloodstains belonging to Smith had been found on Rafferty’s pants, socks and Crocs, Tait said.

Heremaia had no recollection of what took place that night, Tait said, as he had been sleeping after having a large amount of alcohol and cannabis.

Heremaia is expected to be sentenced in October.

Speaking to Stuff on the morning the homicide investigation was launched, Smith’s sister, Cheryl Ward, said her sister would be remembered as a caring person who was always willing to help.