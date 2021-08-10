Young man looked up to social media influencer who then allegedly sexually assualted him, court hears

The man has denied sexual offending against two young men.

A young man told police he originally admired the social media influencer who then allegedly drugged and sexually assaulted him, a court has heard.

The man, who has interim name suppression, has admitted assaulting the first complainant at a party in 2019, but denies three counts of sexual violation, two charges of stupefying and three counts of blackmail.

He has further denied three charges of sexually violating another young man in 2017.

The influencer has admitted possessing the class B drug MDMA, also known as ecstasy, which was found after police searched his property in 2019.

On Tuesday, Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry opened the case to a jury at the High Court at Auckland, telling them social media was a tool that projected what the user wanted the world to see, which was often a curated view and not reality.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry told the jury the defendant breached the trust of two young men.

Barry said this was a metaphor for the defendant’s life, a man who had spent a good deal of time in the limelight with a social media presence.

“Because what you see isn’t always what you get.”

At the time of offending, each of the complainants, Mr A and Mr B, were pursuing various careers and met the defendant, the court heard.

“He was close friends with these individuals, but at different times through those friendships, [the defendant] abused the trust of those relationships in quite extreme ways,” said Barry.

More than once the pair found themselves waking up in the influencer’s bed, being sexually assaulted, the Crown alleges.

Later on Tuesday, Mr A’s police interview was played to the jury where he said he originally looked up to the influencer.

The complainant, who was a teen at the time of the alleged offending, said he would regularly attend high-profile events with the influencer, but after one event in 2016 he was sexually assaulted.

The young man alleged the pair were at an event together before his drink was spiked by the influencer and he began feeling “fuzzy”.

David White/Stuff Emma Priest, pictured, is representing the defendant alongside Susan Gray. (File photo)

The next thing Mr A remembers was waking up naked with the influencer sexually assaulting him.

“When he knew I came to, he put his shorts back on and looked around and smiled and walked downstairs,” Mr A told the police woman.

“I’ve never felt that sort of pain before ... I was in denial about what happened.”

Mr A told the officer that he quickly put his clothes on and left and ceased communication with the influencer for a few months.

Over the next few months, Mr A alleged the defendant was telling acquaintances they were in a relationship, and he loved him.

This was never the case, Mr A told police.

Alden Williams/Stuff The influencer has denied the charges against him.

About a year later, a similar incident happened, however this time, Mr A told police he willingly took MDMA at a party, before then waking up to being sexually assaulted.

“I believe he drugged me.”

During their friendship, the influencer had obtained nude photos of Mr A via Snapchat.

“He had something over my head, he would always say, ‘I will destroy and can destroy you and make your life a living hell,’” Mr A told police.

It was these threats Mr A alleges the defendant forced sexual acts upon him.

Mr A told the police woman since the first incident, he doesn’t like being touched or hugged.

“It makes me feel really, really angry ... [he was] putting me in a position that I couldn’t even do anything.”

David White/Stuff Justice Christine Gordon is presiding over the trial in the High Court at Auckland.

Similar offending is alleged in regard to the second complainant, with Mr B allegedly waking up to being sexually assaulted at the influencer’s home twice in 2017.

Defence lawyer Emma Priest said her client was innocent and it was up to the jury to decide whether both complainants were reliable and credible, or, if they were consenting and in sexual relationships with the influencer.

The trial before Justice Christine Gordon and a jury continues.