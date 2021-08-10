'Fortunate' only one person hurt after teen driver crashes overloaded car

The remains of the Nissan Bluebird that was cut in half in a crash near Timaru in South Canterbury on Saturday.

Just days after a fatal crash that claimed the lives of five teenagers, police were called to another crash involving an overloaded car and a person in the boot.

The crash happened when the teenage driver of a Mazda Atenza failed to give way when turning into Hillside Rd, Dunedin, about 7pm on Monday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The driver, who was on a restricted licence, had six passengers in the car, including one in the boot, he said.

“The mentality of this person is beyond comprehension.”

The injured passenger was taken to Dunedin Hospital after suffering a large cut to the back of her head.

Dinnissen said the Dunedin incident came just days after the crash near Timaru that claimed the lives of five teenagers.

The driver crashed into a power pole so hard the vehicle was cut in half.

Javarney Wayne Drummond, 15, Niko William Hill, 15, Andrew George Goodger, 15, Jack Graeme Wallace, 16, and Joseff Alan James McCarthy, 16, all died at the scene.

The 19-year-old driver, Tyreese Fleming, who was on a restricted licence, was the sole survivor. He remains in Timaru Hospital and has not been interviewed by police.

Dinnissen said it was fortunate only one person – the person in the boot – was injured in the Dunedin incident,

“There is no reason whatsoever that you should be sticking six people in the car when it is only fit for four.”

The driver faces a charge of careless driving causing injury.