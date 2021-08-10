Grace Millane suppression breach: Leo Molloy loses appeal against conviction and sentence

Businessman Leo Molloy was fined and sentenced to community service for breaching name suppression during the Grace Millane trial.

Well-known businessman and Auckland mayoral hopeful Leo Molloy has failed to appeal his conviction and sentence for breaching a suppression order in the Grace Millane murder case.

Millane, a British backpacker, was murdered some time between December 1 and 2, 2018, by Auckland man Jesse Shane Kempson.

Kempson’s identity was suppressed until December 22, 2020, when the Supreme Court ruled he could be named following convictions for sexual and violent offending against two other women.

Prior to that ruling, Molloy posted Kempson's name on an online forum while the jury in the murder trial was still deliberating.

“This is Grace Mullane [sic] murderer,” he wrote.

“He got name suppression because he’s also up on another independent rape charge ... he needs a bullet.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Headquarters owner Leo Molloy at his sentencing in the Auckland District Court.

A later post, written after the jury returned a guilty verdict, alleged Kempson had flatted with Molloy’s niece before being asked to leave “due to his inappropriate behaviour”.

Molloy was convicted of breaching suppression, given 350 hours of community work and fined $15,000.

On Tuesday, Justice Timothy Brewer released his decision, rejecting the Auckland mayoral hopeful's appeal to be discharged without conviction and his sentence.

Justice Brewer said the posts directly risked infringing Kempson’s fair trial rights.

“The direct and indirect consequences of conviction for Mr Molloy are not significantly beyond the commonplace and they are not out of all proportion to the gravity of his moderately serious offending.”

Last week at the High Court at Auckland, Molloy’s lawyer, David Jones, QC, argued that Judge Peter Winter should have discharged Molloy without conviction.

Jones said his client had felt a sense of injustice, as he believed Millane was being “victim shamed”.

SUPPLIED Grace Millane was backpacking around New Zealand when she was killed by Jesse Kempson.

He could not understand how Millane was being spoken of while Kempson continued to have name suppression, the court heard.

Molloy was not aware Kempson was facing another trial, Jones said.

The businessman was a man of immense community spirit, and contributed enormously to charities and the homeless, he said.

“We have the more public persona of Mr Molloy, which is at times outspoken, and what happened in this circumstance was a fusion of those two things.”

Molloy’s conviction meant there was a risk of him not being able to gain entry to other countries, which was important for his business, the court heard.

Justice Brewer also rejected this and found no basis for a risk that a conviction would “seriously impede” Molloy’s overseas travel.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jesse Shane Kempson is serving a life sentence for the murder of Grace Millane.

Elizabeth Rutherford, for the police, said Molloy made a choice to breach a suppression order twice.

“The damage had already been done ... This was a very, very high-profile case.”

Rutherford said despite the Australian High Commission saying Molloy could be barred from entering Australia, there was no certainty he would be.

She said the sentence imposed was warranted as it needed to act as a deterrent.

Justice Brewer agreed with the Crown and said Molloy’s offending directly harmed the community by undermining the system of justice that underpins society.

“In this case, a fine is appropriate for the purpose of holding Mr Molloy accountable for the harm he has done to the community, denouncing his conduct, and deterring others from committing similar offending.”