Murder-accused says fatal stabbing done to protect himself

Dean Phillip Eaton gave evidence in the High Court at Palmerston North on Tuesday, where he is on trial for allegedly murdering Ricky Osgood.

A man accused of murdering his ex-partner’s new partner says he plunged a knife “left and right, in and out” while dazed, woozy and fearing for his well-being.

Dean Phillip Eaton​ gave evidence in the High Court in Palmerston North on Tuesday during his trial for allegedly murdering Ricky Osgood​.

Eaton, 34, accepts he caused Osgood’s death by stabbing him at a Rugby St, Palmerston North property in September 2020.

The Crown says Eaton went to kill Osgood in a jealous rage, having spent the days prior sending threats and going to Rugby St armed with a knife and wearing a stab-proof vest.

But Eaton said he went there to speak to his ex-partner Kelly Tyacke​, who was accusing him of theft, and pick up cannabis.

He thought Osgood would not be there, so was surprised when Osgood started threatening him.

Osgood struck him twice with a small sledgehammer – in the head and the chest – before going inside and fetching a hockey stick, which was then used to hit him twice in the head.

“I was woozy as,” Eaton said.

“One more hit and I probably would have been out cold.”

He did not have anything in his hands the entire time, apart from when he stopped Tyacke hitting him with a piece of wood, he said.

He only pulled a knife out when Osgood went to tackle him to the ground.

“I stabbed him once and by that time – we could have been on the ground, or not – then...I did the knife left and right, in and out.

“What was going to come next if he was prepared to use a sledgehammer and a hockey stick? What else was to come?”

He believed Osgood was “looking to do some damage”.

He left the property in a van driven by someone else, disposing of the knife out the window, he said.

He denied asking two people, Darryl and Dianne Hendry, to be alibi witnesses for him, but admitted to texting his then-partner Kelsey Byrne to be an alibi.

“I just wasn’t thinking straight.”

He sourced the stab-proof vest and carried the knife earlier in 2020 after he was attacked by Black Power members, he said.

He was a prospect for the gang, but left in 2014 after starting a relationship with Tyacke.

Instead of leaving the proper way – “walking the plank” by letting multiple patched Black Power members assault him – he simply stopped associating with the gang.

“Dishonourable discharge: I left on my terms, not their terms,” he said.

He was attacked multiple times by Black Power members in 2020, including being shot in a busy residential area when a gang member driving a car fired a double-barrelled shotgun at him.

He was spotted on CCTV footage not wearing the vest at night a few days before Osgood’s death.

Eaton said he felt safer at night because Black Power members would all be at home drinking or taking drugs.

“In the daytime they go cruising, trying to find a victim like me.”

The trial continues, with Eaton finishing his evidence on Wednesday.

The defence will then call gang expert Dr Jarrod Gilbert​ before lawyers give closing addresses.