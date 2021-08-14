Teen stabbed to death at Christchurch party named

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson speaks about the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Christchurch.

A 16-year-old boy fatally stabbed at a girl's birthday party at a Christchurch Airbnb has been named as the hunt for his killer continues.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault at a residential property in Medbury Tce, Fendalton, about 10.30pm on Friday.

When they arrived they found three males, aged 14, 16 and 17, with serious stab wounds.

The 16-year-old, Zion Purukamu, of Hoon Hay, died at Christchurch Hospital. The other two youths remained in the hospital in a serious, but stable condition on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Wright/Stuff Police at the Fendalton address on Friday night.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said no-one had been arrested in connection with the incident. He would not say if investigators had any suspects or whether they were talking to anyone who might have been involved.

“Police are determined to locate the person or people responsible for this senseless incident.”

An autopsy was completed today, Anderson said.

Police appealed for anyone with photos or video, including CCTV footage, of what happened, to contact them.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Anderson talks to media at the homicide scene in Christchurch.

The victims lived in Christchurch, but were not from Fendalton, he said. It was too early to say what prompted the attack.

“[Medbury Tce] is a very small and quiet street. I want to acknowledge this incident is extremely distressing for the residents.”

Anderson said the victims and more than 80 others had attended a party at a Medbury Tce house, which had been rented “for the purposes of this party”.

Stuff understands it was a girl's birthday party.

The property, which is surrounded by million-dollar homes in one of Christchurch’s wealthiest suburbs, was booked short-term through Airbnb.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Police carry out a scene examination on Medbury Tce following Friday night’s stabbing.

It is managed by Christchurch Holiday Homes.

One of the company’s directors, Susan Harrison, said she was "absolutely gutted” about what had happened. She understood the incident happened as guests were being turned away from the property.

“It's our worst nightmare," she said.

"We are extremely strict about parties. No-one wants a party in their house. No one wants to clean up the mess. No one wants this to happen, that's why it's so upsetting that it got sneaked through."

Michael Wright/Stuff The incident occurred on Friday night.

Harrison said the home was booked for two people. She had no idea they were teenagers.

"We checked with them, 'Is there only two guests coming?’ It's a three bedroom house – that was unusual. When they book on Airbnb we don't see their address... it was a verified address, so we weren't able to tell where they were from."

They had a system in place where neighbours would call them to report any noise if there were parties.

"As soon as we hear anything about a party we go there ourselves and shut it down. We had nothing about this one."

A staff member had visited the neighbouring property earlier in the day and heard some music, but "nothing untoward."

There were chaotic scenes as party goers dispersed after the triple stabbing on Friday night. Some were picked up by their parents.

Police blocked Medbury Tce at the intersection of Clyde Rd, across the road from Medbury School, a private boys’ school, while they investigated.

Medbury Tce resident Braden Russell said he heard “a big party going on”.

“I was watching for about 30 plus minutes. There was some screaming, and I heard a girl say ‘call an ambulance’ and then soon after I heard ‘he’s been stabbed’.”

Police attend the scene of a party in the Christchurch suburb of Fendalton where a 16-year-old died after a stabbing occurred.

Russell said there were lots of people running up and down the street and that police searched his property for weapons or people who might be hiding.

Another resident said she heard music playing at a property on Medbury Tce from about 2pm on Friday.

The street remained cordoned off on Saturday morning. Police had placed more than twenty evidence markers on the road, and a tent had been erected over a car. Broken bottles could be seen on the ground.

A woman from a house in the street said she was shocked and saddened to hear of the stabbing. She had no idea the house where the stabbing allegedly happened was an Airbnb.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Medbury Tce is in Fendalton, one of Christchurch's wealthiest suburbs.

Her adult daughter arrived home about 11pm and said about 10-20 teenagers were standing on Clyde Rd. A friend in her car asked one of the teens what had happened, and they said some people had been stabbed.

The woman said the street was typically very quiet, apart from disturbances in a nearby park when young people congregated there late at night. She had called police occasionally over the last five years but said it had been a lot quieter recently.

Anyone with information about Friday night’s stabbing should contact police on 105 and quote event number P047534409.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.