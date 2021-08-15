Students and families offered support after fatal Chrischurch stabbing

Forensics officers continue to scour Medbury Tce in Fendalton after a teenager was stabbed to death at a house party and two others were injured.

School students are being offered support after a teenager was stabbed to death and two others were seriously injured at a house party in Christchurch.

Zion Purukamu, 16, died at Christchurch Hospital after being attacked when a girl’s 17th birthday party at an Airbnb property spiralled out of control.

Two teenagers aged 14 and 17 who were also stabbed at the Fendalton property remain in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police have spoken with the injured pair, a spokesman said, and no arrests have yet been made.

It is understood the party had already got out of hand when Zion was stabbed.

Gatecrashers were being turned away from the party, which had attracted more than 80 people.

Sarah Rose Harwood, 18, a relative Zion’s, said she was “very upset” to hear of the incident.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Forensics officers carried out a detailed examination of the road that the Airbnb property adjoins.

“It’s just so sad to hear that he’s got taken away so early.

“He was a really good person, he was funny and we’d always have a good laugh ... It’s just sad that I’ll never get to say goodbye to him.”

Cordons remained in place around Medbury Tce on Sunday afternoon, a street in one of Christchurch’s wealthiest suburbs, as forensics officers scoured the area for evidence. It was later reopened for residents.

Officers were also interviewing people who were in the area at the time of the fatal stabbing, and investigators have asked neighbours for CCTV footage and partygoers for camera video to help them piece together the events of the night.

The victims are from Christchurch but are not from Fendalton, and police say it is too early to be sure of what prompted the attack.

Michael Wright/Stuff Police were confronted with dozens of teenagers when the responded to Friday night’s incident.

Zion lived in Hoon Hay, and students and parents at the suburb’s Hillmorton High School have been offered support, principal Ann Brokenshire said.

Though he was not a current student there, Zion had friends at the school.

Brokenshire said the incident was “really tragic” and would affect the “whole Christchurch community”, and a letter would be sent to parents and support offered to students.

“We will do what we can to support the young people in our school who did know him and make sure that they and their families are supported well.

“If they want help, there’s help there for them ... It’s about being there, being gentle and being supportive.”

She did not know whether any Hillmorton High School students were at the party on Friday.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Three people were stabbed, one fatally, at a party in Fendalton, Christchurch.

Detective Inspector Michael Ford on Sunday said officers were keen to speak with more witnesses.

“It's been over 24 hours since Zion died and we know there are people out there who attended the party and have not yet come forward.

“We encourage you to do so even if you don't think you have anything relevant to tell us, or you believe a friend may have already given us the same details.

“Every piece of information helps us build a timeline of what occurred and who was there.”

Anderson previously declined to say whether investigators had any suspects or if they were talking to anyone who might have been involved.

“[Medbury Tce] is a very small and quiet street. I want to acknowledge this incident is extremely distressing for the residents.”

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Detective Inspector Scott Anderson spoke to media on Saturday near the scene of the fatal stabbing.

An autopsy was carried out on Saturday.

Police were called to reports of a serious assault at the Medbury Tce house at 10.30pm on Friday.

When they arrived they found three male teenagers with serious stab wounds.

The property had been rented through Airbnb, listed by Christchurch Holiday Homes.

One of the company’s directors, Susan Harrison, believed the guest who booked it had a legitimate account, which meant they were over 18. Police have spoken to the Airbnb renter.

The property’s rules include not having guests after 10pm. Harrison yesterday said they thought it was strange the booking was for two people in a large house, but a staffer had passed the property earlier in the evening and not noticed anything untoward.

Harrison told Stuff she was “absolutely gutted”.

“It’s our worst nightmare. We are extremely strict about parties. No-one wants a party at their house”.

She understood the incident happened as guests were being turned away from the property.

Sam Sherwood/Stuff Investigators asked people for CCTV footage and camera video as they pieced together the events of the night.

The mother of a girl who attended the party said it was a girl's birthday party and the house had been rented for that purpose when uninvited guests showed up, some of whom were kicked out.

Derek Nolan, Airbnb’s head of public policy for Australia and New Zealand, said the company was ready to help with police investigations.

“We were shocked and saddened to hear about this reported tragedy and our hearts go out to the victim’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The reported behaviour is completely unacceptable and has no place on our platform, and we stand ready to assist police with their investigations.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Cordons remained in place on Sunday as investigations continued into how a teenager was stabbed to death at a birthday party.

The guest account which booked the house has been removed from the platform while investigations are under way, he said.

Airbnb has banned all parties and events at Airbnb listings, and took action towards the end of last year against more than 300 listings across New Zealand for violating its policies on parties and events or for having received multiple serious complaints.

“The safety of our community is one of our top priorities and at the centre of everything we do. We are devastated to hear of incidents such as these, on the very rare occasions they do occur, and take them extremely seriously,” Nolan said.