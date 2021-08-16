Second young man tells court he woke up being sexually assaulted by social media influencer

The influencer has denied the offending at his trial at the High Court at Auckland.

A social media influencer repeatedly made sexual advances to a young man before allegedly sexually assaulting him on two separate occasions, a court has heard.

On Monday, Mr B told the court he woke up twice in a bed with the influencer allegedly performing sexual acts on him.

The influencer, who has interim name suppression, has denied sexually violating the young man, Mr B, in 2017.

He also denies three counts of sexual violation, two charges of stupefying and three counts of blackmail in 2016 and 2017 against another young man, Mr A, who gave evidence last week.

The influencer has however admitted assaulting Mr A at a party in 2019 and possessing MDMA, also known as ecstasy.

The Crown’s case is that the influencer, who was “close friends” with the complainants, “abused the trust of those relationships in quite extreme ways”.

On Monday, Mr B told the court the influencer added him on Snapchat in 2017 before meeting up later that year at an event.

As the night progressed, Mr B said he got “very drunk” and the influencer allegedly kissed him.

“[The influencer] was sitting next to me and chatting away and then he grabbed my face and made me kiss him and he did that in the Uber ... while trying to put his hands down my pants,” Mr B said.

Mr B said it was “quite out of the blue” and he didn’t want to mislead the influencer as he isn’t gay.

In the Uber ride, Mr B said he tried to reject the advances.

On another night, the pair went out for dinner before going to a club in the city centre.

At one point Mr B wanted to return home, however they ended back at the influencer’s house.

In that Uber, the sexual advances happened again, but this time were “more intense”, before Mr B said he blacked out.

“I told him to stop.”

The next thing Mr B remembers is arriving back at the influencer’s house before waking up to his trousers being off and having a sexual act performed on him, Mr B said.

“I felt horrible that I’d done that to myself and put myself in that situation,” Mr B said.

The next morning, Mr B took an Uber back to his house feeling “angry” and “used”.

“I thought it was my fault,” Mr B said.

Later that day, Mr B sent the influencer a message telling him what happened had to stay between them.

“It was humiliating to have that happen to me.”

About a month later, the pair were socialising with a group of friends, and Mr B admitted taking MDMA before going out to a nightclub in the city.

Upon returning to the influencer’s house with a friend, the next thing Mr B recalls is waking up to his trousers getting pulled down.

The influencer, who allegedly was “completely naked”, again performed sexual acts on the young man “for quite some time”, Mr B alleged.

Mr B turned over and pretended he was asleep.

When asked by Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry if he ever consented to the sexual activity, Mr B denied there was a mutual agreement.

Mr B again disputed there was any consensual sexual activity between the pair under cross-examination by Susan Gray.

He admitted the pair stayed in contact after the alleged sexual assaults and met up despite previously telling police he never wanted to go back to the influencer's house.

Gray​ showed Mr B pictures of him in just a towel taken at the influencer's house.

“You hung out with [the influencer] not once or twice after the second incident, but many times...” Gray​ said.

The trial before Justice Christine Gordon and a jury continues.