Unprovoked attack follows movie meltdown at Picton backpackers

Paora Walters punched a guest at the Atlantis Backpackers in Picton on July 19.

A man who entered a Picton backpackers and sat down to watch a movie, despite not being a paying guest went on to punch someone in the face, a court has heard.

Paora Koro Walters, 32, entered Atlantis Backpackers on the afternoon of July 19.

A police summary of facts said Walters was not a paying guest of the backpackers, and had not been invited to the accommodation.

The summary said Walters entered the lower lounge of the backpackers, where guests were watching a movie. He sat down and started to become aggressive and swearing at the television.

Another man that had been in the lounge left to have a cigarette.

The summary said Walters followed him outside. The two men were not known to each other.

A short time later, Walters ran at the man and punched him in the face.

Walters appeared in the Blenheim District Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to one charge of assault.

The summary said he continued to swing at the man several more times.

The victim took a “defensive position" while being attacked and eventually managed to run away.

He suffered a cut and had “ongoing swelling” as a result of the attack, the summary said.

In explanation, Walters told police he assaulted the victim because he was “talking trash” about a woman.

Walters appeared in the Blenheim District Court on Monday where he pleaded guilty to one charge of assault.

Judge Richard Russell said he was “very concerned” about what he had read and heard in regards to the incident.

“You hit someone in the head. Whatever the justification, it’s just simply not acceptable."

Judge Russell told Walters people were often seriously injured or killed by single hits. He said the charge carried a maximum sentence of one year’s imprisonment.

Walters was remanded on bail to appear in the Blenheim District Court again on September 6 for sentencing.