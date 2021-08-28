Domestic abuser risked woman's life when he strangled her

For months Lyric McFarlane abused and manipulated his partner during what a judge says was a “catalogue of serious abuse”.

A man’s manipulative and violent treatment of his partner was uncovered when one of her friends called the police. Jimmy Ellingham reports on a serious case of domestic abuse.

They started off as friends.

The pair would laugh and joke. Lyric McFarlane wasn’t the sort of guy the woman would normally go for, but he was persistent.

McFarlane, also known as Lyric Elliott, eventually won her over and the pair entered a relationship in mid-2019 that would last seven months.

Soon the funny man changed. On November 9, 2019, he lashed out. What happened over the next three months is described in a summary of facts Stuff was granted permission to see by the Palmerston North District Court.

McFarlane pleaded guilty to five charges of assaulting a person in a family relationship, three of strangulation and one of threatening to kill.

The assaults begin

At a property in Levin, the woman and McFarlane argued. He didn't want her going out drinking with friends.

McFarlane grabbed her cheeks and arms, and pulled her hair. He threw her around the room.

The woman was left with bruising to her arms but from then on the abuse would happen on a regular basis.

On December 18, as they drove back to Levin from Palmerston North, the pair again argued, this time about what was playing on the car radio.

As he drove McFarlane yelled abuse at the woman, reaching across her and placing one hand over her mouth.

Her daughter, who was asleep in the back of the car, woke to tell McFarlane to stop hurting her mum.

McFarlane pulled over and got out to calm down. The woman wasn’t injured.

Just under a month later on January 10, McFarlane held her throat with one hand, slapping her face with the other hand.

The woman had red marks on her face and a sore throat.

Strangulation

A Law Commission report in 2016 into domestic violence found strangulation was a common and harmful feature. A victim was more at risk of a future fatal attack than someone who isn't strangled or suffocated.

In late-2018 a distinct charge of strangulation became an offence under the Crimes Act. Its maximum penalty is seven years’ jail, as opposed to two years for a charge of male assaults female.

To June 2021 police have laid charges in more than 3500 instances of people strangling or suffocating others.

McFarlane’s first offence under that law was on January 24, 2020, also in Levin.

RNZ Strangulation is such a strong precursor to someone eventually dying in a domestic violence incident, it was recently made a separate offence. (First published September 2019)

The woman was going away with friends. As she packed, McFarlane arrived home, as the summary describes.

“The defendant became enraged with the complainant, grabbing her throat with two hands. The defendant then slammed the complainant’s head against her bedroom wall multiple times.

“The defendant did this with such force that the neighbours, who did not know the complainant or the defendant, have heard the thumping and yelling.”

When they investigated, McFarlane stopped. The woman suffered a large lump and swelling to the back of her head.

The next strangulation charges arose on February 1 and 2, when McFarlane was angered by a dress the woman wore.

When she wouldn't change it, McFarlane grabbed her throat and lifted her up against a wall, as she struggled to breathe.

The woman had a bruised arm and red marks on her neck.

That night the pair went out and, as they walked home, they argued. McFarlane twice pushed the woman over to the concrete footpath.

At home McFarlane used two hands to choke her, banged her head against a wall and called her a “s...” and a “dog b....”. “Why did you not stick up for me?” he asked, referring to a disagreement he had when out.

“The complainant was gasping for breath and felt as if she was going to fall unconscious as her vision was impaired,” the summary says.

It listed the woman's injuries as bruising to her hands, thigh, neck and back, but she told Stuff it was worse than that. A month later she had an X-ray, which revealed a fracture to her back.

The assaults continue

On February 14, McFarlane arrived home in an aggressive mood.

He held the woman's neck with one hand and, with his other arm, put her in a headlock. He pulled the woman's jaw. “I’m going to rip your f...... jaw off,” he told her repeatedly.

In her victim impact statement, the woman describes this as the scariest moment of her life.

McFarlane told her he was going to kill her, because too many people knew about the abuse. He demanded she delete text messages to destroy evidence.

Eight days later, when the pair were away at a concert, McFarlane accused the woman of cheating on him after she sent a text.

He grabbed her shoulder, but concert-goers and security staff intervened before he could do anything else.

Prison avoided by narrow margin

One of the woman's friends called the police and, from there, an investigation into McFarlane was launched.

He was initially taken into custody and pleaded not guilty, before admitting nine charges.

He was sentenced in May by Judge Lance Rowe to 11 months’ home detention, which he’s serving in Southland. McFarlane couldn’t be reached for comment.

Sentencing notes recently released, after McFarlane’s lawyer objected, show the judge ruled McFarlane only just avoided prison.

Rowe acknowledged the woman's presence in court, saying speaking up takes courage.

“On anyone’s account, this is a catalogue of serious abuse lasting several months,” the judge says.

“The offences themselves, but also [the woman's] victim impact statements, fit the pattern that is familiar to this court, where men abuse women and use their superior strength, and violence, to control and manipulate them.”

The judge had a clear message for McFarlane.

Murray Wilson/Stuff Judge Lance Rowe told McFarlane he avoided going to jail by the barest of margins.

“There needs to be no doubt, and no-one should be under any illusions, that you were the person perpetrating this abuse against [the woman]. If people have suggested otherwise, they misunderstand the dynamics of family violence and the dynamics of violence such as this.”

Rowe says the strangulations are the most serious offending. Anyone who picks up a woman by the throat risks killing her.

“We know that the structures in a person’s throat are highly vulnerable. When you strangle someone to the point they feel they are blacking out, and their vision is blurred, we know that is a characteristic symptom of having impeded blood flow to the victim's brain.”

The woman was entitled to McFarlane’s support and trust, not abuse. The judge says the assaults are a tool of coercion and control, part of a pattern of manipulative behaviour.

McFarlane only had one previous conviction, a traffic offence.

He receives some credit for pleading guilty, although not doing so at the first opportunity causes the woman distress and uncertainty. But his ultimate admissions saves her the trauma of giving evidence during a trial.

The judge also reduces McFarlane’s sentence because of his young age. He was 20 and 21 at the time, and Rowe cites research saying a brain continues to develop until the age of 25 and beyond.

Pre-sentence reports reveal McFarlane was exposed to family violence growing up, which normalises the behaviour.

The abuse McFarlane dishes out mirrors what he saw. “It is not an excuse for your abuse, but it provides some context,” the judge tells him.

McFarlane was released from custody in April 2020 following his arrest weeks before. After that he was on electronically monitored bail.

He continued working when on bail and the court received a letter from his employer describing McFarlane in positive terms. He is a reliable and valued team member, a mentor to people struggling, and polite, personable and well-mannered.

Rowe says there is good reason to jail McFarlane. His abuse is serious and damaging. By a “narrow margin” the judge decides home detention is appropriate.

McFarlane needs to have intensive, long-lasting psychological assessment and treatment. “There cannot be another victim at your hands, Mr McFarlane. Women do not deserve this abuse, ever.”

Rapidly accelerating abuse

In a copy of her victim impact statement – of which an edited version was before the court – the woman says when she met McFarlane he was fun and humorous.

She was vulnerable after a family bereavement and bonded with McFarlane, who had lost a close friend.

For the first couple of months of their relationship they were fine, but McFarlane grew controlling, monitoring the woman’s phone and placing restrictions on her seeing friends and family.

The mental and physical abuse accelerated quickly, with McFarlane often threatening to self-harm, the woman says. On one terrifying occasion he threatened to kill himself in front of her.

The woman changed from being a happy, sociable person to an anxious, isolated shell. She has post-traumatic stress disorder and constantly suffers flashbacks of abuse, and sleepless nights.

She says she lived in fear every day and felt she should try to help McFarlane.

“During the abusive months I always had to cover and conceal my bruises and injuries so no-one was aware of what was going on.

“My friends and family were questioning me. When the bruising was seen on multiple occasions I would come up with different stories, sending me into an anxious wreck.”

After a friend called police, the woman says she was targeted on social media when McFarlane posted about her being the abuser.

“I can now take comfort in the fact Lyric is being held accountable for some of his actions and the public will be aware of his character,” the woman says.

“I will continue to heal and put my strength into helping others, and [I] know I am a good person who only naively put someone's life before their own.”

The woman never thought she’d be in a situation like the one she found herself in, she tells Stuff.

“People don’t understand what [family violence] does. They think it's only weak people. They say, ‘They are as bad as each other’. You hear that about people.”

When McFarlane was arrested and gone from her life, she grieved his absence at first.

She's never received an apology. Often people scrawl notes for their defence lawyers to give to their victims on the day of sentencing, but McFarlane didn't as he sat in the dock, alone.

“I actually felt sorry for him because he had no-one there,” the woman says of the sentencing. “But later I was told he did have his ex-girlfriend there and his stepmum, but they decided not to come in when my group [arrived].”

The woman wants McFarlane to get help, so no-one is ever in the situation she faced at his hands. She says women in her situation should gather evidence, because it helps with a prosecution.

She also says friends of victims of abuse should speak up and report it, as happened with her, because in many cases the victims won't.

The woman praises the police handling of her case, led by Constable William Lander, of Levin, saying she always felt believed.

“They don't treat you like a victim. They don't talk down to you, but they do make you feel like everything you say is important. They didn't rush.”

Part of her speaking out about her ordeal is so others know they're not alone and there is a way forward.

“If I can help one person, that’s well worth it for me.”

