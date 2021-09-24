Auckland standoff: Barricaded man arrested after allegedly throwing knife, injuring officer

A man has been arrested following a standoff with police in Auckland's Grey Lynn.

A man has been arrested after allegedly throwing a knife at an officer's face, sparking a prolonged standoff at a central Auckland state housing complex.

Superintendent Karyn Malthus, Auckland City District Commander, said police received reports early on Friday afternoon of the man threatening staff at a “family harm support agency”.

He then returned to his address at the Kainga Ora complex in Great North Rd, Grey Lynn, where he continued to threaten neighbours.

One of those neighbours told Stuff the man banged on his door and tried to break into his unit.

When police arrived at the flats he threw a knife through a window at an officer, Malthus said.

The knife smashed the glass and narrowly avoided hitting the officer.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police surround a Housing New Zealand unit in Grey Lynn after reports a man was threatening residents with a knife.

But shards of glass from the shattered window cut the officer’s face, Malthus said.

“They have received medical treatment and we will ensure there is wellness support available.”

He shut himself inside a unit, where he spent more than two hours inside as police surrounded the property and police negotiators tried to coax him out.

“A cordon was set up around the property and police have attempted to negotiate with the man inside the property,” Malthus said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Officers, including one with a grenade launcher, prepare to breach the rear of the property.

“The man has continued to make threats at police while also presenting a number of weapons from inside the property.”

The man threw a hammer at an officer who went into the unit, Malthus said.

Police eventually used a taser and police dog in arresting the man.

Shortly after 4pm, armed officers used a battering ram to smash their way into the home and the man was arrested with the help of several dog units.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff An officer carries a shield away from the property after the man’s arrest.

He was seen sitting handcuffed and shirtless on the ground being treated for a wound to his bloodied right arm.

Malthus said the man was taken to Auckland City hospital to be treated for his injuries.

“Inquiries are under way into the circumstances of the man's actions today and it is expected that charges will be laid.

“Police will also be notifying the IPCA about the incident, which is a standard procedure in incidents such as these.”

About two hours into the standoff, a dozen more armed officers arrived at the scene as the alleged knife-wielding man remained barricaded inside.

The man approached the windows of the flat and gestured at officers outside.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A dog team joined a significant number of armed officers outside a unit in the state housing complex in Grey Lynn.

A specialist police negotiator and armed officers with riot shields were stationed at both the front and back doors, according to a Stuff reporter at the scene.

A neighbour who lives in an adjoining unit, who did not want his name used, said the man had been yelling, screaming and threatening him, before banging on his door, so he called police.

“He shouted at me, told me to f... off.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A man who lives in the adjoining unit said the man had been yelling, screaming and threatening him.

Police had told the neighbour the man had a knife, and had threatened officers, he said.

Witnesses said the man had been travelling along the road banging on doors of houses and frightening people before police arrived.