Man arrested after two-hour standoff with police in central Auckland

A man has been arrested following a standoff with police in Auckland's Grey Lynn.

A man has been taken into custody after a prolonged standoff at a central Auckland state housing complex.

The man allegedly threatened police and passersby with a knife before shutting himself in the Kāinga Ora unit, in Grey Lynn, on Friday afternoon.

He spent more than two hours inside as police surrounded the property and police negotiators tried to coax him out.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police surround a Housing New Zealand unit in Grey Lynn after reports a man was threatening residents with a knife.

Shortly after 4pm, armed officers used a battering ram to smash their way into the home and the man was arrested with the help of several dog units.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Officers, including one with a grenade launcher, prepare to breach the rear of the property.

He was seen sitting handcuffed and shirtless on the ground being treated for a wound to his bloodied right arm.

Police arrived at the address, at a state housing complex, at lunchtime after information was received about a man acting aggressively towards others.

A significant number of armed officers could be seen outside a unit near Coleridge St.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff An officer carries a shield away from the property after the man’s arrest.

About two hours into the standoff, a dozen more armed officers arrived at the scene as the alleged knife-wielding man remained barricaded inside.

The man approached the windows of the flat and gestured at officers outside.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff A dog team joined a significant number of armed officers outside a unit in the state housing complex in Grey Lynn.

A specialist police negotiator and armed officers with riot shields were stationed at both the front and back doors, according to a Stuff reporter at the scene.

A neighbour who lives in an adjoining unit, who did not want his name used, said the man had been yelling, screaming and threatening him, before banging on his door, so he called police.

“He shouted at me, told me to f... off.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff A man who lives in the adjoining unit said the man had been yelling, screaming and threatening him.

Police had told the neighbour the man had a knife, and had threatened officers, he said.

Witnesses said the man had been travelling along the road banging on doors of houses and frightening people before police arrived.