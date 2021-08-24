48-year-old charged with common assault after man dies in Auckland's Panmure

Police have set up a cordon near a block of units on Tripoli Rd in Panmure following the overnight death.

A man has appeared in court charged with common assault after another man was found dead after an “altercation” near a block of units in Auckland’s Panmure.

Police launched a homicide investigation following the death on Tripoli Rd on Monday evening.

It is the second homicide in Auckland in two days.

Detective senior sergeant Steven Anderson said a 48-year-old man had been arrested, after the death of another man.

“At around 7.30pm yesterday, police received reports of an altercation outside an address on Tripoli Road, Panmure,” Anderson said.

Police arrived at the scene and found a man in a critical condition with stab wounds. CPR was provided, however the man died.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF A block of units has been cordoned off on Tripoli Rd.

A man who was present when police arrived was taken into custody, Anderson said.

He was known to the victim and had been charged with common assault.

The defendant appeared at Auckland District Court on Tuesday via a visual link in front of Judge Grant Fraser.

His lawyer asked for his client to be remanded in custody without plea.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF The road is expected to be closed for some time.

Judge Fraser granted the man interim name suppression until his next appearance on September 8.

Maungakiekie-Tāmaki ward councillor Josephine Bartley, who lives on Tripoli Rd, said members of the community had been concerned the death was gang-related.

“I have spoken with the area commander who told me this was a domestic incident,” Bartley said.

On Tuesday morning, a block of units on Tripoli Rd were cordoned off by police and a section of the road was closed.

Auckland Transport said the street was closed between Kings Rd and Stewart Ave, and it was likely to stay closed throughout the morning.