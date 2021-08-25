Pair accused of assault on child in Flaxmere plead not guilty to charges

A man and a woman have denied charges of assault on a young boy that left him with permanent brain damage.

Emergency services were called to a Flaxmere, Hastings, address on January 29, 2020, where a young boy was rushed to Hawke’s Bay Hospital and later Starship Hospital in Auckland. A man and a woman were arrested a year after an extensive police investigation.

A 32-year-old woman was charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, neglect and assaulting a child.

A 27-year-old man was charged with neglect and injuring with intent. Both were granted interim name suppression and the pair pleaded not guilty to the charges via the Hastings District Court on Tuesday.

The pair will re-appear in court in October.

Detective sergeant Heath Jones previously said the boy had made a “remarkable recovery”, but had suffered permanent brain damage.