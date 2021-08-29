Coroner clears police of wrongdoing after man's death in custody from brain injury

Seven years after Steven Lewis died in a police cell, the coroner has found there were no obvious signs that would have warned police he was succumbing to a brain injury.

The family of Lewis, 63, say they still have questions about the events leading up to his arrest, and concerns about his treatment.

Lewis died in May 2015, at Manukau police station cells, hours after being arrested for a suspected burglary. While fleeing Lewis was pulled to the ground while climbing a high fence, and is believed likely to have hit his head on concrete.

Lewis’ death sparked a homicide investigation, an IPCA review of the police investigation, an internal police review, and a coronial inquiry, none of which found any wrongdoing by police, nor the person who pulled Lewis from the fence.

Police updated their operations policy and training in relation to people in custody, and custody standards were also updated. The coroner said these changes addressed issues relevant to Lewis’ death.

But for Lewis’ family, some questions linger.

“A lot of it is really confusing, to be honest. It’s hard to not get emotional,” his daughter Charlotte Lewis said.

Her father was a loved grandfather, who’d given up his truck driving career because of ongoing headaches and blackouts. They last spoke about 2pm on May 25, 2015. He’d travelled to Auckland from Northland and was excited about buying a new car.

Hours later Lewis was arrested at a Manurewa home after police were called to the property, to reports a person had stolen clothes. Police arrived minutes later, finding Lewis face down on the grass.

Shane Wenzlick/Stuff All staff who dealt with Lewis were trained in first aid and had access to information about head injuries.

The home-owner said he’d caught Lewis as he’d tried to climb a 1.8m fence. He'd grabbed Lewis by his clothing. Police’s later inspection revealed Lewis may have landed on a concrete pad.

After Lewis’ arrest he disclosed to police he had historical head injuries, including a permanent brain injury. Lewis and police arrived at Manukau Police Station at 8.43pm, where his movements were recorded on CCTV until 10.33pm when he was put in a cell. Aside from a cut to his finger police noted Lewis appeared uninjured.

Police said Lewis didn’t appear confused, and that while he was slow responding, he did not seem out of the ordinary for someone with an existing brain injury. A registered nurse observed he seemed normal.

Lewis was checked every two hours between 11.45pm and 4.25am, according to police procedure. He was observed breathing, or snoring loudly, however at 1.42am it took longer to ascertain he was breathing. At 5.40am Lewis was discovered dead.

Pathologist Dr Joanna Glengarry said Lewis had died of a head injury that had caused a brain bleed. Glengarry said with the benefit of hindsight, and the postmortem, it appeared Lewis was showing symptoms of an evolving head injury as his video interviews showed slurred speech, and confusion.

Lewis was known to sleep upright and was a restless sleeper, making observations of Lewis sleeping and snoring on his back unusual. Glengarry believed it possible Lewis was unconscious. She couldn’t say if Lewis’ head injury was survivable if he’d been hospitalised.

Charlotte Lewis had watched her father’s interview, and it was clear to her that Lewis wasn’t himself.

“I definitely felt like his care could have been better… he was very disoriented and slurring. That was quite hard for me, because I felt like the officer wasn’t taking his time with him, and was being quite pushy. When he was struggling to remember things, I could see [my dad] getting really frustrated.”

The coroner, Katherine Greig, accepted Glengarry’s evidence that there were signs of a head injury, but agreed there were not obvious signs that should have been picked up by police and custody staff. Greig recommended police highlight the case in its internal publication Ten One.

JARRED WILLIAMSON/STUFF Police have updated their operations policy and training in relation to people in custody.

“Mr Lewis' death illustrates the potential for an unknown head injury to have tragic consequences whilst a person is in police custody. Awareness of this potentially 'hidden danger', a knowledge of signs and symptoms that may indicate head injury and vigilance by all involved in the care of a person in police custody are important in order to prevent deaths in circumstances similar to Mr Lewis' in future.”

Charlotte Lewis said the circumstances leading up to her dad’s arrest were very out of character.

“The whole thing was weird for me. He was in a bright yellow hi-vis jumper when he was arrested, so I just found [the alleged burglary] really, really hard to accept. He’s not dumb – he wouldn’t walk in and burgle someone in hi-vis.”

On seeing her dad go into his cell: “That didn’t sit right with me. The lady that checked him said she took a bit longer to get any signals that he was breathing, dad was already unconscious obviously and slowly dying, for me that’s really hard to accept. That he was put into a cell alone, and slowly died. If she was really concerned … would it have taken much to check him? I’m not saying it would have saved his life, but it could have.”

Superintendent Jill Rogers, Counties Manukau district commander, acknowledged the coroner’s findings and said Lewis’ death was a “tragedy for all parties”. Constabulary staff had mandatory first aid training and refreshers, and she said police had improved itheir custodial training and monitoring systems and were “constantly looking for improvements”.

Rogers said the Counties Manukau district had upgraded its Electronic Custody Module to include a new decision log, recording decisions related to a detainee, which medical staff could access. Handover sheets were created for instances where a person in custody required urgent medical attention or hospital treatments. In 2020 it established a national work programme for further improvements.

“The system is under continued review for any upgrades that can be made. Overall, it supports and better informs our staff and key decision makers. In Counties Manukau, following a district policy review last year, there is now a senior sergeant assigned to the custody unit to supervise the daily management of those detainees.”