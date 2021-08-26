Muddy tyre tracks lead police to culprits who ripped up sports ground

Police impound a vehicle on Glen Rd, Dunedin, after being led to it by some muddy tracks.

A major clue was left by two vehicles used to rip up a Dunedin sports field: muddy tyre tracks leading police right to the culprits.

The incident happened at the Monticello sports ground, near the Zingari Richmond Rugby Club, about 1pm on Wednesday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

A four-wheel-drive and a dirt bike were spotted ripping up the sports ground, and the tyre tracks left behind helpfully guided officers to a house on nearby Glen Rd.

The offenders and their vehicles were found at the house, Dinnissen said.

A mud-splattered Nissan 4WD was impounded, and the driver was issued with an infringement for breaching Covid lockdown restrictions.

Later on Wednesday, police were called to a backpackers on Manor Place after reports a 48-year-old man had exposed his buttocks to a 34-year-old woman.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Police and a tow truck arrive at Glen Rd, Dunedin, to remove a vehicle used to rip up a sports ground.

The man was arrested after he also hit a person in the nose and ear, while a 30-year-old man was arrested for obstruction but later released with a warning, Dinnissen said.

The incidents were among several breaches by Dunedinites since New Zealand went back into lockdown last week.

About 1.30am on Thursday, an 18-year-old man was pulled over by police while driving his father and three friends back to Clinton, in South Otago, after a brief visit to Dunedin – a 115-kilometre trip.

The group claimed they had gone to Dunedin a few hours earlier for an “emergency” involving a close family member in Dunedin, Dinnissen said.

When questioned further it was revealed they did not know the name of the family member and the meeting happened at a Night & Day store.

The teenage driver, who had previously been spoken to about breaching the alert level 4 lockdown, was issued with an infringement notice.

The other four passengers were warned.

Dinnissen said Dunedin police were attending a lot of jobs involving people who were driving to places that were not in their local area.

He urged people to exercise in their neighbourhood and not do any non-essential travel while lockdown continued.