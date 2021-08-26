Auckland police release CCTV images in hunt for hospital car park thieves

Police are asking people to be extra vigilant around Auckland City and Middlemore hospitals' car parks after a spate of thefts.

Police have released CCTV images in an attempt to find those responsible for breaking into nurses’ cars at Auckland City Hospital.

Three people can be seen in the photos. Two are wearing masks and hats, while a third has his hood pulled up and is wearing gloves.

The third person also appears to be holding a metal object.

Police/Supplied Police are looking for these people after nurses’ cars were broken into at Auckland City Hospital.

Two cars were broken into on August 21 and 22, at Auckland City Hospital’s Carpark B.

Nurses returned from their shifts to see their cars had been damaged by offenders. One car showed signs of an attempted hot-wiring.

Police/Supplied One of the people in the photos appears to be holding a metal object.

Police earlier called the incident “extremely disappointing”.

A staffer said returning to their car and finding it broken into after a 12-hour shift made them “very angry”.

“We've done our mahi to make people feel safe and this is happening on the other side of it,” they said.

Cars in Middlemore Hospital’s car park and on the surrounding streets have also been broken into, police said.

Officers have recovered three stolen cars and arrested seven youths.

Police have asked anybody with information on the men photographed to contact police on 105, quoting file 210822/7742, or email them at tcu.auckland.city@police.govt.nz

Members of the public can also provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or send police a private Facebook message.