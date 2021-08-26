Former soldier on parole admits crime spree that triggered three AOS operations

A former soldier, who fled police while on parole and bearing a gunshot wound, has pleaded guilty to a crime spree that triggered three AOS operations across Taranaki and Manawatū.

Sean Michael McCallum, 31, appeared via audio-visual link in a remote hearing of the New Plymouth District Court on Thursday.

He admitted four charges of failing to stop for police, two of reckless driving, and one each of dangerous driving, arson of a motor vehicle, receiving a motor vehicle, and wilful damage.

There were two outstanding burglary charges to which pleas would be entered at a later date, defence lawyer Julian Hannam said.

McCallum, who was jailed for four years in July 2019 for a raft of offending that culminated in an armed kidnapping, was subject to parole conditions.

The sentence for his current offending would be one of imprisonment, Hannam said, adding it was just a question of the length.

Based on that, Hannam said a pre-sentence report was not required and asked the court to sentence McCallum at his next hearing date of September 3.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff McCallum’s offending triggered three AOS operations across Taranaki and Manawatū, including on Hori St, New Plymouth, pictured, on July 22.

Members of the Armed Offenders Squad swarmed a property on Hua St, Bell Block, looking for McCallum on July 22, and another on Hori St, Vogeltown, the following morning. But, he was not found.

On July 26, a school went into lockdown following an armed police search for McCallum in a Palmerston North suburb.

The search was launched at a Carlisle St property in Milson just after 3pm. McCallum fled the scene on foot but was located nearby shortly after.

While on the run, both police and McCallum’s family made public pleas for him to peacefully hand himself in.

Police confirmed at the time that McCallum was suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

At his sentencing in 2019, the court heard that McCallum was a former soldier who was traumatised by his time in Afghanistan.

He had used drugs to numb the after-effects of war and consequently launched into a trail of criminal offending, it was heard.