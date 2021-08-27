Young women attacked for their shoes in Auckland CBD apartment buildings, suspect at large

Police are searching for a man in connection with attacks on two women in apartment buildings in Auckland's CBD.

Police are asking for the public’s help after a man attacked two young women in Auckland CBD apartment buildings, in a bid to take their shoes.

The case was featured on Thursday’s episode of Police Ten 7, as police hope to identify the man who was captured on CCTV.

Constable Nick Hunter said the two separate attacks happened within 10 minutes of each other in Auckland’s CBD on June 2.

The first attack happened shortly before 6pm, when a woman was walking up Wakefield St in the city centre, Hunter said, without her knowledge she was being followed by the man who then tailgated her into an apartment building.

“Inside the building he violently tackles her to the ground and rips off her shoe,” Hunter said.

NZ POLICE/Supplied The man captured on CCTV, believed to be aged somewhere between his late 20s and 30s.

“The victim’s screams alerted neighbours, and the man was confronted and returned the shoe.”

Only minutes later, a second attack occurred on nearby Airedale St where a second woman was followed into an apartment building.

“He went into a stairwell behind the victim and attacked her from behind and her shoe was stolen.”

Hunter said police were “confident” it was the same suspect involved in both incidents.

The man identified on CCTV was of Asian ethnicity, Hunter said, and about 180cm tall, of medium to stocky build.

He was wearing a blue hoodie, blue jeans, black sneakers and a medical face mask. He was believed to be in his late 20s or 30s.

“My concern is that there are more victims,” Hunter said, “these are disgusting attacks on young women, and somebody out there will know who this man is.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 0800 107 4636.