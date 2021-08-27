'Doomed and amateurish' knifepoint robbery fueled by gambling loss and drug debt

Quinn Lewis Moore robbed the Big Barrel liquor store in Waiwhakaiho, New Plymouth, on December 27.

On his way home after losing a large quantity of money on the pokie machines, a meth-addicted man with a $2000 drug debt to pay stopped at a Taranaki liquor store and robbed it at knifepoint.

With the hood of his jersey pulled up, a bandanna covering his face and sunglasses on, Quinn Lewis Moore entered the Big Barrel liquor store in Waiwhakaiho, New Plymouth, around 5pm on December 27.

The 27-year-old walked behind the counter and pointed a knife at the sales attendant, New Plymouth District Court heard on Friday.

“Where is the money,” Moore asked the victim.

READ MORE:

* Offenders avoid jail time following plea for 'mercy sentence'

* Nelson man's liquor store robbery 'cry for help'

* Man broke partner's nose, eye socket and teeth during drug-fuelled assault



The man pointed to the cash register under the counter and Moore demanded he open it.

Moore stuffed $875 into his pocket and then turned his attention to the locked tobacco cabinet.

He ordered his victim to open it and then grabbed $1096 worth of tobacco pouches before running from the store to an awaiting vehicle.

In court, defence lawyer Paul Keegan said Moore was on his way home to Waitara, high on meth, after gambling and losing “a lot” of money at a New Plymouth pub.

He decided upon the “doomed and amateurish robbery” because he owed a local drug dealer around $2000.

ANDY JACKSON/STUFF He was sentenced to home detention when he appeared in New Plymouth District Court on Friday.

Keegan accepted there was a mandate of prison on a charge of aggravated robbery, but said it was up to the court to determine what sentence best fit Moore in the context of the offending.

He argued for home detention, submitting Moore had previous good character, strong support from his iwi and whānau, was rehabilitating and was remorseful.

In addition to the aggravated robbery charge, Moore also faced sentence on driving, shoplifting and theft charges.

He had made his way into adulthood with a relatively clean record and then spiralled into crime as a result of his addiction to methamphetamine, Keegan said.

“He’s succumbed to the drug, as many do.”

Crown prosecutor Laura Blencowe argued the appropriate start point was four years’ imprisonment and any deductions made should not reduce the sentence to one of home detention.

Arguing against previous good character, Blencowe said this was not a “fall from grace” situation.

Moore has previous convictions and police have been called to “a number” of family harm incidents in which he was involved, she said.

“The offending is not out of character.”

Any positive progress Moore had made occurred only while he was in custody, as he was offending while on bail and under the guidance of iwi who were supporting his rehabilitation, Blencowe said.

Judge Tony Greig said Moore’s case was “unusual” as a charge of aggravated robbery usually followed a life of crime and gang membership.

He acknowledged Moore’s addiction was the root of the offending, and considered all that was stacked in Moore’s favour.

“I think your fall from grace is significant”.

Judge Greig said Moore’s rehabilitation prospects were excellent and if he was to be sent to prison he would struggle to return to the “good man” he once was.

Moore was sentenced to 12 months’ home detention, disqualified from driving for six months and ordered to pay reparation to his victims.