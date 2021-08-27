Armed police arrest Pakuranga man on aggravated robbery charge

Armed police were seen carrying out a search warrant in Pakuranga on Friday morning. One man was arrested. (File photo)

Pakuranga residents awoke to find armed police storming a property at 6.20am on Friday. One man was arrested.

Police arrested and charged a 21-year-old in connection with an aggravated robbery incident where a victim was allegedly threatened with a firearm. The incident took place on August 21.

A search warrant was carried out after inquiries were made. The property was located on Cascades Rd near the popular community reserve Lloyd Elsemore Park.

Residents reported hearing a police helicopter at the early hours of the morning,

The 21-year-old man is due to appear before Manukau District Court today.