Death of man found in central Palmerston North not suspicious

Owen Charles Wildbore-Brumby was found dead in Te Marae o Hine/The Square in February.

The mystery of how a man, whose body was found in central Palmerston North, died is in the hands of a coroner.

Police have confirmed the death of Owen Charles Wildbore-Brumby​ is not being treated as suspicious.

Wildbore-Brumby, 40, was found dead in bushes in Te Marae o Hine/The Square on February 16.

A passerby found his body near the duck pond, an extremely busy part of the city monitored by various CCTV cameras.

READ MORE:

* Frustrations mount over mystery surrounding unexplained death

* Detective hopeful toxicology results will explain death of man found in Palmerston North's square

* Death of Palmerston North man remains a mystery a month after body found in central park



But two of the cameras in the area were not working on and around February 13, the night police believe he went missing.

The detective in charge of the investigation, Detective Carl Newton, previously told Stuff he was frustrated he was unable to provide answers.

He waited months for a toxicology report and was unable to give details until the pathologist gave their report to the coroner.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Tributes to Owen Wildbore-Brumby were laid at the place in Te Marae o Hine/The Square where his body was found.

Requests by Stuff to interview an officer were declined, with a member of the police media team confirming in a statement the case was not being treated as suspicious.

Friends of Wildbore-Brumby had feared he was a victim of foul play, as his bicycle was found tied up to the derelict High Flyers building and items of his clothing inside.

Stuff was also shown video from inside the building which showed what appeared to be blood.

David Unwin/Stuff Owen Charles Wildbore-Brumby’s friends feared he was a victim of foul play after items were found in and around the derelict High Flyers building.

The building is a problem for police, with people squatting in and damaging it.

Police had received toxicology results, but could not share them since the case was under a coroner’s jurisdiction, their statement said.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said Coroner Robin Kay​ was handling the inquiry but yet to make findings.

Coronal investigation often take more than a year to complete, with the average investigation in the year to October 31, 2020, taking 458 days.

That was up from 366 days the year prior.

It is not uncommon, however, for people to wait as long as five years.

Anyone with information pertinent to the case can phone 105 and quote file number 210217/3172, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.