Palmerston North public drinkers pinged more by police, but safety advocate says more can be done

SafeCity trustee Steve Williams says it is good to see police issuing more infringement notices to people breaching Palmerston North’s liquor ban.

People breaching Palmerston North’s liquor ban are increasingly being hit in the pocket, as police dramatically increase the use of fines to deter public boozing.

But a safety advocate in the city says police could go further if they wanted to stamp out rule-breaking.

The city has had a liquor ban area since 2003, initially encompassing the area inside the city’s ring roads – Pitt, Walding, Princess and Ferguson streets – and the Railway Land reserve.

It then grew in 2010 to encompass the areas of Featherston St, Pascal St, Cook St, College St, Victoria Ave, Grey St and Ward St.

Police have various powers to enforce the ban, which makes it illegal to bring, consume or possess alcohol in the area unless certain exceptions apply, including taking alcohol, arresting people and issuing infringement notices.

Those notices can come with fines of up to $1000.

According to information obtained from police under the Official Information Act, police issued 112 infringement notices in 2020.

That was well up on the years going back to 2015, with as few as 23 given out in years prior.

They are on track to issue a large amount in 2021 too, passing out 53 as of August 5.

Requests to interview someone from police about the infringement notices and policing of the liquor ban were declined, with the only comment given via statements from the police media team.

THE DETAIL/RNZ In this episode of RNZ's The Detail, Jessie Chiang looks at why it's so hard to stop new bottle stores popping up and the impact this has on the surrounding communities.

In the statements, police said their first approach was to educate people on restrictions, then getting them to tip out drinks, with infringements an option for people who refuse to comply or regularly flout restrictions.

SafeCity trustee Steve Williams​ said it was good police were “getting stuck in” by issuing infringement notices.

Breaches of the ban were regular, with SafeCity hosts recording dozens of breaches every time they patrolled the city on Friday and Saturday nights.

Police should take a harder line by issuing infringements for any breaches if they wanted to stamp out the problem, William said.

“Word would get around and there would be much less of it.”

Pre-loading alcohol before going out to bars and nightclubs happened either at people’s homes or by taking alcohol into town, he said.

That created the possibility for unsafe situations, as people were drinking without supervision from responsible hosts.

People who pre-loaded could become angry if declined entry to venues, making the city centre unsafe for people responsibility having a good time, Williams said.

“We want to have a fun city centre.”

The alcohol ban is due to be reviewed in 2025 unless the council decides to do so earlier.