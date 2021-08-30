Lockdown brings more delays for Lake Alice survivors

Police are expecting to tell survivors of Lake Alice’s child and adolescent unit in September if former staff will face charges.

Alert level 4 restrictions have delayed the completion of the police investigation into allegations of torture at a notorious psychiatric unit.

Police had written to survivors of the Lake Alice child and adolescent unit saying they would organise a series of meetings to tell them about their findings in early July.

That date was pushed back to late-August and after Stuff inquiries this week police have confirmed the meetings will happen in September, but a police spokeswoman said that “is dependent on alert-level restrictions”.

“Due to the current alert level 4 restrictions the investigation has been delayed.”

READ MORE:

* Lake Alice torture session changed life of high-achieving teenager

* Man subjected to electro-shock treatment at Lake Alice has injury claims rejected by ACC

* The Detail: Harrowing stories at Lake Alice psychiatric hospital finally heard after 40 years



Stuff Dr Selwyn Leeks was the lead psychiatrist at Lake Alice's child and adolescent unit.

Police launched their latest investigation in February 2020, looking into allegations of torture, including physical and sexual assault, at the unit. It operated from 1972-78 near the Rangitīkei town of Marton.

In June the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care focused on the unit.

Survivors told their stories of abuse, including the unlawful use of electroconvulsive therapy for punishment, often at the behest of psychiatrist Dr Selwyn Leeks.

He and other staff were said to have given patients drugs. The inquiry also heard about sexual assaults committed by Leeks, and by adult patients on children and teens.

The Royal Commission heard Leeks, who lives in Australia, was 92 and suffered from serious health problems.

After the Royal Commission’s public hearings, police said they were close to concluding their investigation, but this week the spokeswoman said only that it continued.

“As stated previously when we conclude our investigations we intend to inform the complainants first and this will be through a series of closed meetings.”

Georgia-May Gilbertson/Stuff Malcolm Richards expects part of the delay could be because of new information from the Royal Commission hearings.

Malcolm Richards, of Hawke’s Bay, was sent to Lake Alice in 1975 aged 15.

He said he’d been advised police would make a decision about charging former Lake Alice staff members in late September, and expected the delay was because of new information.

“There’s quite a lot of stuff that came out at the Royal Commission that they have to take seriously.”

Richards, for example, spoke of how as he was about to get electric shocks one day he was told a fellow patient “hadn’t made it”.

Because of Leeks’ health problems Richards doubted the unit’s former lead psychiatrist would be charged, although other staff could be.

“They’re not going to bring Selwyn Leeks to justice anyway, so it doesn’t matter how much they delay. They’re not going to bring him to court. It’s too late.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Steve Watt isn’t expecting much from the police investigation, after previous disappointments.

Steve Watt, of Wellington, was sceptical about the delay, expecting to hear more excuses about no charges being laid.

He will attend the police meeting to hear what is said.

Previous police investigations took place in 1977-78 and from 2002-2010, but no charges were laid.

At the Royal Commission, Detective Superintendent Tom Fitzgerald apologised for failings in the investigation in the 2000s.