Dog shot dead by police in Christchurch

Police have shot a dog dead in Christchurch after it attacked a police dog.

Christchurch metro area commander Superintendent Lane Todd said police were called to a property on Ferry Rd just after 2pm on Tuesday to a report someone had slashed another person’s tyre with a knife.

Police attended the scene armed as a precaution.

“During the arrest of a male at the address, a dog has come from inside and attacked a police dog.

“Officers have attempted to use (pepper) spray and a Taser to subdue the dog, but these were unsuccessful, and the dog was subsequently shot by police.”

The dog was immediately taken to a local vet for treatment, but had since died.

The police dog was checked by a vet and its injuries are not life-threatening.

“Police never take the shooting of an animal lightly, but it is sometimes necessary to ensure the safety of our staff, Police dogs, and members of the public," Todd said