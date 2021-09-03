Man shot dead after stabbing at mall had been sentenced for possessing Isis propaganda

Emergency services rush to an incident at Auckland's LynnMall, where a man was shot dead after injuring multiple others.

The man who was shot dead by police after attacking a number of people at an Auckland supermarket had just last month been sentenced to one year of supervision for possessing Isis propaganda that promoted terrorism.

The Crown had sought to charge him under the Terrorism Suppression Act but the application was declined.

The man, who has name suppression, faced trial at the High Court at Auckland where a jury found him guilty of two charges of possessing objectionable publications and failing to comply with a search.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Chemist Warehouse staff are led away from LynnMall after a violent extremist stabbed six people.

In July, Justice Sally Fitzgerald sentenced him to 12 months’ supervision.

She found he had an “operative interest” in the terrorist organisation, and a report writer concluded he “had the means and motivation to commit violence in the community”.

Steve Allen/Agencies The Isis flag featured in nasheeds – chants or hymns with still imagery – possessed by the man.

On Friday, the man, a Sri Lankan national, was shot dead by police after he stabbed multiple people at the Countdown supermarket in West Auckland’s LynnMall.

At his trial earlier this year he was acquitted of a third charge of possessing another objectionable publication – a video showing people being killed.

He was also acquitted of possessing a knife without lawful authority.

The Crown’s case was that the nasheeds – chants or hymns with still imagery –possessed by the man were “clearly designed” to inspire and celebrate the cause of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (Isis).

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Michelle Miller was doing her afternoon shop at the LynnMall Countdown when a terrorist struck, stabbing multiple people.

One of the nasheeds showed a single still image of a figure carrying a machine gun and the Isis flag with the lyrics referencing violent acts, including decapitation and terrorism.

The second nasheed explicitly encouraged terrorist attacks on the countries of other belief systems.

A pre-sentence report writer concluded the man supported the goals of Isis and posed a high risk of reoffending and a harm to others.

Risk factors included the man’s extreme attitudes, sense of entitlement and isolated lifestyle, Justice Fitzgerald said.

CATRIN OWEN/Stuff The hunting knife purchased by the Auckland man who was accused of repeatedly watching Isis propaganda videos.

The man’s special conditions on supervision meant he was prohibited from possessing any electronic device capable of accessing the internet, apart from a pre-approved device.

He was also required to surrender his devices and social media for probation and police checks.

Crown prosecutor Henry Steele acknowledged the man had spent a long time in custody and suggested the appropriate sentence was one of intensive supervision.

“He has been a real concern to the Crown for a number of years and those concerns remain.”

This was essentially repeat offending, and he had not had opportunity to access rehabilitation, Steele said.

At trial, the man took to the stand in his own defence claiming he was only learning about his religion and he was put in jail because he is Muslim.

His internet search history and bookmarks included: Islamic State dress, New Zealand prison clothes and food, improvised explosive devices, heroes of Isis, and an Isis-issued booklet on how to avoid being detected by Western security, the court heard.

The defendant told the jury his internet searches were simply him checking on something he had read on the news.

He also said a search that included the keywords: “Captive by the enemies of Allah”, was only used to check his spelling.

The man had previously been charged in 2017 for possessing publications of similar nature, and admitted possessing restricted material.