Urgent bid made to lift suppressions around 'lone-wolf' supermarket terrorist

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the attacker was a known terrorist threat and under 24/7 surveillance by police. It was the surveillance team who shot him dead at the supermarket.

The man behind Friday’s terrorist attack in Auckland, who was shot dead by police after stabbing six people in a supermarket, was a violent extremist known to police, the prime minister says.

Witnesses described scenes of mass panic as several people were attacked before the assailant was shot during the incident at Countdown, Lynn Mall, New Lynn, on Friday afternoon.

Six patients have been taken to hospitals across Auckland. The terrorist, who had been under heavy surveillance, died at the scene.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff The incident unfolded at Countdown at Lynn Mall on Friday afternoon.

Suppression orders surrounded the identity of the attacker, but late Friday a spokesperson for the Prime Minister said an urgent request had been made for the courts to lift them, with papers “filed this evening”.

Speaking from the Beehive in Wellington, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed it was a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders.

Ardern described it as a “despicable” and “hateful” act by “an individual, not a faith”.

Three of the injured were in a critical condition, one was in a serious condition and two were in a moderate condition.

Ardern said she wanted to acknowledge the injured people. She also thanked members of the public who helped.

“It was senseless.”

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Six people were injured in the attack on Friday afternoon.

She said the terrorist was known to police and under constant monitoring. He was killed within 60 seconds of the attack starting.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster said there were concerns about the attacker's ideology.

He was closely watched and entered the store at about 2.30pm as he had done before.

Inside, police believe the man took a knife from one of the supermarket shelves and attacked shoppers.

Covert Police Specialist Tacticts Group staff, immediately responded to the attack, within around 60 seconds, challenging the man to divert his attention, Coster said,

He charged at them with the knife and the officers shot him.

He died at the scene shortly afterwards.

Ardern said the attacker was a Sri Lankan national who had arrived in New Zealand in 2011 and became a person of interest in 2016. The reasons why were subject to strict suppression orders, which she was seeking legal advice on.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff There was a police prescence at Waikaukau Rd, leading to the Masjid e Bilal after the attack.

“It was despicable, it was hateful, it was wrong. It was carried out by an individual, not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity.

“He alone carries the responsibility for these acts.”

Ardern said the man was “obviously a supporter of Isis ideology”.

She said she was “absolutely gutted” to hear about the attack as she knew “we were doing everything we could”.

She said the reason why he was in the community was because he had not committed a crime to warrant imprisonment, however was under constant monitoring.

If there was a criminal act that would have allowed him to be in prison, that's where he would have been, Ardern said.

Coster added police had ascertained he was acting alone.

Ardern said she would provide more information about the attacker as soon as suppression orders had lapsed, which was subject to court orders.