Auckland supermarket terror attack victim had 'just popped down for a few things', husband says she 'should be OK'

Shopper Tim says he saw two people who had been stabbed lying injured on the supermarket floor after a terror attack in West Auckland.

A woman stabbed during a terror attack at an Auckland supermarket was “innocently caught up” in the incident, her husband says.

Six patients have been taken to hospitals across Auckland. Three are in a critical condition, one is in a serious condition and two are in a moderate condition.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed the man behind Friday’s terrorist attack in Auckland, who was shot dead by police after stabbing six people in a supermarket, was a violent extremist known to police.

Witnesses described scenes of mass panic as several people were attacked before the assailant was shot during the incident at Countdown, LynnMall, New Lynn, on Friday afternoon.

One of the patients, a woman in her 50s, was stabbed in the hip. Her husband, who asked not to be named, told Stuff the incident was “a bit of a nightmare”.

"It's obviously a very big shock, completely unexpected."

His wife was in a stable condition and “should be OK”, he said.

He had spoken to her, but she had not gone into detail about what unfolded.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Countdown staff are escorted off-site by police after a terrorist attack that left 6 people injured at the supermarket at LynnMall.

The man said his wife had “just popped down for a few things” and was “innocently caught up” in the terrifying ordeal.

He did not know much about what had happened, and said police had told the family not to comment to media.

Luciano Iketau and his partner, Monica Seve, both 19, had only just arrived at the supermarket when they heard some commotion and saw people running towards them telling them to leave.

They followed the crowd and once outside stood by their car when they saw the man’s wife.

“[She] had clearly been stabbed and no one had gone to assist her so I just ran over to her, I walked her over away from the entrance that's when I just started to help her,” Seve said.

The woman, believed to be in her 50s, was “a bit drowsy and faint”, and had a stab wound to her right hip.

"She was on the phone with 111, and then she was talking to them and then when I got to her she just dropped her phone and that's when she sat down and she was just saying ‘I'm so scared, I'm so scared’.

“I said, ‘no you're OK, you just need to sit down’.”

Seve initially pressed the woman’s wound with her hand before telling her the woman they were going to take her sweater off and use it to apply to the wound.

“I was about to wrap her wound with her sweater and then people started screaming there's a gun there's a gun and as soon as she heard that she just ran for her life."

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Michelle Miller was doing her afternoon shop at the LynnMall Countdown when a terrorist struck, stabbing multiple people.

The woman left behind her phone and wallet. The teens were able to track down the woman’s niece who then notified her husband who they then met up with to give him the woman’s belongings.

Speaking from the Beehive in Wellington, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern confirmed it was a terrorist attack on innocent New Zealanders.

Ardern described it as a “despicable” and “hateful” act by “an individual, not a faith”.

Three of the injured were in a critical condition, one was in a serious condition and two were in a moderate condition.

Ardern said she wanted to acknowledge the injured people. She also thanked members of the public who helped.

“It was senseless.”

She said the terrorist was known to police and under constant monitoring. He was killed within 60 seconds of the attack starting.