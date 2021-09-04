Auckland terror attack: Assailant's family in shock and grieving, lawyer says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster share detail about an attack at a supermarket in Auckland.

The family of the Isis-inspired terrorist who was shot dead by police after stabbing seven people at an Auckland supermarket say they are in shock.

Lawyer Davoud Mansouri-Rad represented the man in relation to his immigration matters and has been in contact with his family, who is overseas, overnight. He told Stuff they were grieving for what had happened.

"The family were not aware of what the person in New Zealand was doing ... They're shocked and grieving," he said.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF/Stuff A man was shot dead by police after going on a stabbing rampage at Countdown LynnMall, New Lynn. Seven people were injured.

He said more details about the family's circumstances would be known following a High Court teleconference on Saturday afternoon.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The man who stabbed seven people before police shot him dead at Countdown New Lynn, pictured here some years ago, had extreme views and was found with Isis propaganda.

The Auckland High Court hearing has been scheduled by Justice Wylie who earlier ruled the man’s name suppression for the man will expire tonight.

In an emergency hearing at the Auckland District Court on Saturday, Judge Peter Winter revoked an order for name suppression that has been in place since July 2020.

However, the man is still subject to a suppression order in the High Court dating from July 2018 which is due to lapse at 11pm on Saturday.

Judge Winter said Crown prosecutor Brian Dickey would ask the Solicitor General for a stay in proceedings.

Stuff understands the man was facing charges of injuring with intent at the District Court in connection with an an alleged attack on Corrections officers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday suppression laws prevented her from revealing much about the man, who was shot dead by police in at Countdown store at LynnMall, New Lynn.