Auckland terror attack: Four remain in hospital, three in a critical but stable condition

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster share detail about an attack at a supermarket in Auckland.

Three of those wounded in the Auckland terrorist attack remain in a critical condition in hospital on Sunday.

Seven people were injured by Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen in an Isis-inspired terror attack at an Auckland supermarket on Friday afternoon.

Samsudeen was shot dead by police, bringing an end to months of constant surveillance and years of growing concern over his extremist views.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ahamed Aathill Mohammed Samsudeen, who injured seven people in a supermarket attack, came to New Zealand seeking refugee status in 2011.

He had entered the New Lynn Countdown at about 2.30pm on Friday and was observed by a police surveillance team as shopping normally for 10 minutes before he began the attack with a knife he'd obtained in the store.

The seven injured are aged between 29 and 77. Five were stabbed, and one suffered a dislocated shoulder, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said previously.

A seventh victim received a minor injury, which he tended to himself at home.

On Sunday, three of those remain in Auckland City Hospital in a critical, but stable condition.

Another person is also still in hospital in a stable condition, a police spokeswoman confirmed on Sunday.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Seven people were injured on Friday at the New Lynn Countdown.

One person who was in Middlemore Hospital was discharged on Saturday and is now recovering at home, police said on Sunday.

Four women were among the victims, aged 29, 43, 60 and 66.

Three men, aged 53, 57 and 77, were also injured.

“Our thoughts remain with the victims of this horrific attack and their loved ones, who will be suffering great anguish," Coster said on Saturday.

At 11pm on Saturday, suppression orders were lifted by the High Court enabling Stuff to report more about Samsudeen's background and time in New Zealand.

The Prime Minister said it was “incredibly frustrating” at the Government's inability to deport the terrorist.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Police and forensics staff remain at the New Lynn Countdown on Sunday.

Ardern met with immigration officials just two months ago to express her concern that the man shot dead by police after Auckland’s Isis-inspired terrorist attack was still in New Zealand.

Soon after his release from prison in mid-July, police began their monitoring and surveillance of him.

“On August 26, [an] Immigration and Protection Tribunal hearing was rescheduled. At the time of the terrorist attack, the offender’s attempt to overturn the deportation decision was still ongoing.

“This has been a frustrating process. Since 2018 ministers have been seeking advice on our ability to deport this individual,” Ardern said.

“Ultimately these timelines show that Immigration New Zealand from the beginning have sought to deport this individual, and were right to do so.”

In a social media post on Sunday, the Prime Minister said it had been a tough few days.

“To the seven victims, the people who were there and tried to care for them, the police and first responders. It was a horrific thing that happened, a violent senseless attack.

“But I can only repeat what I said on the day - this was an attack by an individual, not a culture, not a religion or an ethnicity, but an individual who was gripped by an ideology that is not supported by anyone here," Ardern said.

Samsudeen, a Tamil Muslim, came to New Zealand seeking refugee status claiming he and his father had experienced serious problems with Sri Lankan authorities due to their political background.

On Sunday, New Zealand Tamil Society secretary, ​, issued a statement extending the soceity’s “deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers” to the victims and families.

“We the New Zealand Tamil Society, strongly condemn the extremist attack carried out by an individual person who was gripped by an ideology that we do not support,” Thirunavukkarasu said.