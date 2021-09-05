Auckland terror attack: Four remain in hospital, two in a critical but stable condition

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster share detail about an attack at a supermarket in Auckland.

Two of those wounded in the Auckland terrorist attack remain in a critical condition in hospital on Sunday.

A total of seven people were injured by Ahamed Aathil Mohamed Samsudeen in an Isis-inspired terror attack at an Auckland supermarket on Friday afternoon.

Three of them had been in critical condition, but in an update on Sunday evening, police said one of the three has “improved” but is still in a critical ward. A fourth person is also in hospital, in a stable condition.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Ahamed Aathill Mohammed Samsudeen, who injured seven people in a supermarket attack, came to New Zealand seeking refugee status in 2011.

Police also provided an update on their investigation, saying the focus of a forensic examination of the terrorist’s home is the accommodation annexe of the premises.

READ MORE:

* Auckland terror attack: Ahamed Samsudeen, the man behind Isis-inspired stabbings

* Auckland terror attacker never underwent judge-ordered psychologist assessment

* Auckland terror attack: The Government tried for years to deport supermarket attacker

* Auckland terror attack: 'Heroic' victim came face to face with terrorist as he saved wife

* Auckland terror attack: PM says new terror laws will be passed this month

* Auckland terror attack: Victims aged between 29 and 77, three still in critical condition



An “exhaustive scene examination” at the Countdown LynnMall is also expected to finish on Monday, police said.

Samsudeen had entered the New Lynn Countdown at about 2.30pm on Friday and was observed by a police surveillance team as shopping normally for 10 minutes before he began the attack with a knife he'd obtained in the store.

He was shot dead by police, bringing an end to months of constant surveillance and years of growing concern over his extremist views.

The seven injured are aged between 29 and 77. Five were stabbed, and one suffered a dislocated shoulder, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said previously.

A seventh victim received a minor injury, which he tended to himself at home.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Seven people were injured on Friday at the New Lynn Countdown.

One person who was in Middlemore Hospital was discharged on Saturday and is now recovering at home, police said on Sunday.

Four women were among the victims, aged 29, 43, 60 and 66.

Three men, aged 53, 57 and 77, were also injured.

“Our thoughts remain with the victims of this horrific attack and their loved ones, who will be suffering great anguish," Coster said on Saturday.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Police and forensics staff remain at the New Lynn Countdown on Sunday.

At 11pm on Saturday, suppression orders were lifted by the High Court enabling Stuff to report more about Samsudeen's background and his time in New Zealand.

Immigration authorities tried for years to deport Samsudeen and the Prime Minister said the Government's inability to deport the terrorist was “incredibly frustrating”.

On Sunday, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson said there was no evidence yet that the terrorist was radicalised on a trip back to Sri Lanka by neighbours from Syria and Iran, something his mother told the Sri Lankan press.

Robertson also reiterated there was no evidence Samsudeen was a concern when he arrived in to the country in 2011.

And after his extremist views came to the police’s attention in 2016, thereafter “no stone has been left unturned” in an attempt to keep him either behind bars or to be deported, he said.

Cabinet will meet on Monday to re-look at the Terrorism Suppression Act, which is currently under review, and also the Immigration Act.

It will also discuss whether there will be a wider investigation in conjunction with those underway by the Coroner and IPCA.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The terrorist was living at Masjid-e-Bilal in Glen Eden.

In a social media post on Sunday, the Prime Minister said it had been a tough few days.

“To the seven victims, the people who were there and tried to care for them, the police and first responders. It was a horrific thing that happened, a violent senseless attack.

“But I can only repeat what I said on the day - this was an attack by an individual, not a culture, not a religion or an ethnicity, but an individual who was gripped by an ideology that is not supported by anyone here," Ardern said.

Samsudeen, a Tamil Muslim, came to New Zealand seeking refugee status claiming he and his father had experienced serious problems with Sri Lankan authorities due to their political background.

On Sunday, New Zealand Tamil Society secretary, Sivakumaru Thirunavukkarasu​, issued a statement extending the soceity’s “deepest sympathies, thoughts and prayers” to the victims and families.

“We the New Zealand Tamil Society, strongly condemn the extremist attack carried out by an individual person who was gripped by an ideology that we do not support,” Thirunavukkarasu said.