Drink-driver found slumped over wheel of still running vehicle

Police attended several jobs in Dunedin involving non-compliance with lockdown.

A motorist found asleep at the wheel of a car with only three tyres was also found to be more than four times over the drink-driving limit.

The incident happened on Arthur St, in the Dunedin suburb of City Rise, about 6.40pm on Sunday, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

The vehicle, a Mazda Atenza on loan from a panel beater, was found resting against another car.

Officers found the driver asleep inside the still running vehicle.

The driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 1151micrograms per litre of breath. The legal limit for those over 20 is 250mcg.

It was one of several jobs police attended around the city over the weekend, including several lockdown breaches, Dinnissen said.

That included a 30-year-old man who refused to wear a mask or use the Covid Tracer app at a petrol station on Kaikorai Valley Rd about 7.40pm on Saturday.

The man denied the breach when spoken to by officers, and was issued with a warning.

The same night, police went to a flat on Castle St where a 27-year-old man from a different house was hanging around despite everyone at the flat wanting him to leave.

He was removed from the property and taken back to his own bubble, Dinnissen said.

Police were also investigating the destruction of a sports ground at Peter Johnstone Park in Mosgiel about 5am on Monday.

A stolen Subaru Legacy was found in the park, which had used to do skids and doughnuts on the grass, Dinnissen said.

The driver was not found.

Earlier the same morning, a 20-year-old man was stopped by police at Green Island, and asked where he was heading at 1.20am.

The man said he was going home after being with friends, and was given information about lockdown requirements, Dinnissen said.