Man jailed for kidnapping, aggravated robbery fails to have appeal heard

Police respond to the aggravated robbery of Mobil Pioneer in March 2016, for which Gypsy Rickus was jailed for six years and three months.

A man who was 19 when he took part in the violent robbery of a petrol station and kidnapping of an unwitting participant remains behind bars after the Court of Appeal declined to hear his appeal.

While Justice Susan Thomas sympathised with Gypsy Rickus’ plight, she found no good reason why the appeal should be heard nearly five years after he was jailed.

Rickus took part in the aggravated robbery of the Mobil service station on Pioneer Highway, Palmerston North, in March 2016.

But before the robbery he and two others came across a 21-year-old man who had recently moved to the city.

They took him and his van for a drive to Whanganui, with one of Rickus' co-offenders putting a gun on the seat and saying he would shoot the man if he did anything stupid.

The criminals got the man to drive them back to Palmerston North the next day, telling him to stop outside the Mobil.

The trio robbed the place, making off with $6209 cash and tobacco, while the 21-year-old waited in the van before being forced to be the getaway driver.

Rickus and one of his co-offenders then drove the van, with the 21-year-old still in it, to Wellington.

They returned to Palmerston North a day later, with the kidnapped man escaping when they went to a McDonald's.

He was sentenced to six years and three months' jail after pleading guilty.

According to the September decision about his attempted appeal, Rickus had done various treatment programmes while in prison, and was granted parole.

But he was recalled to prison after failing to stay at a residential drug treatment programme.

Rickus’ needed to prove his appeal was strong enough to be heard since it was filed so long after he was sentenced.

His argument was based around the sentence indication he was given before pleading guilty.

Any defendant can ask for a sentence indication, during which a judge gives someone the worst-case scenario for sentencing.

Indications can only be done if a defendant asks for one, a list of previous convictions is available, the prosecution and defence agree on a summary of facts and victim impact statements are ready.

All those were ready in Rickus’ case, but his appeal alleged one line in the summary of facts made it unusable.

He denied having any knowledge of the gun on the seat of the van, and the summary included a line saying so.

The argument on appeal was that line created a dispute over the summary, so it could not be used for a sentence indication.

The appeal also alleged he was not given enough credit for his young age and how the sentences for each crime were combined.

The judge rejected those arguments.

Rickus was declined an earlier request for a sentence indication because the summary of facts was not up to scratch, with the final one presented later after work by the Crown and defence.

He even signed the final summary, giving his consent for it to be used in a sentence indication, the judge said.

While Rickus could have been given a lighter sentence due to his age, his overall sentence was not out of proportion to his offending.

Rickus had various struggles before and since his sentencing, being raised in extremely impoverished circumstances and getting a long prison sentence at a young age.

While describing Rickus’ situation as “a most unfortunate one”, his issues did not fully explain why there was such a delay to him appealing, the judge said.

“This is particularly so in circumstances where the appeal is of little merit.”