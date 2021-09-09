Auckland property developer revealed as man accused of champagne flute assault

A man who denies wounding another man with a champagne flute in Auckland's Westmere can now be named as a city property developer.

Andrew Laurie Montgomerie, 53, lost interim name suppression last month, however he was granted time to appeal by Judge David Sharp.

On Tuesday, Montgomerie's lawyer Harrison Smith said no further appeal would be filed with the court and confirmed on Thursday suppression had now lapsed.

Montgomerie has denied a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, following an incident which left one man seriously hurt at an address in Rawene Ave on April 16.

Montgomerie will go on trial in July next year and has been remanded on bail.