Man accused of murdering RSE worker Hiko Lynch in Blenheim has charge dropped

A 37-year-old Wellington man accused of murdering Tongan vineyard worker Hiko Lynch has had the charge dropped.

Crown prosecutor Mark O’Donoghue confirmed the charge was withdrawn after reviewing all the “available proof”, or evidence.

He said the charge was withdrawn on September 8, after the Crown concluded the murder charge was not sustainable.

A second man, a 34-year-old from Auckland, was still accused of murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He had pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The 34-year-old was denied a request for bail on July 16.

Both men were scheduled to appear for a case review at the High Court in Blenheim on September 10, however a registrar said there was nothing requiring “judicial intervention” at this stage.

Supplied Hiko Lynch, 23, died in the morning of June 20 after an alleged stabbing.

Both men, who have interim name suppression, have been charged with failing to help a detective with a search, to which they have entered not guilty pleas.

The case had been remanded to a callover date scheduled for February next year.

Hiko Lynch, 23, was out celebrating a friend’s birthday when he was allegedly fatally stabbed in central Blenheim in the early hours of June 20. Two other men, also out with Lynch that night, were injured in the altercation.

Lynch was in New Zealand on the RSE (Recognised Seasonal Employer) scheme to earn money for his family back home.

The scheme was set up in 2007 to help New Zealand employers hire workers from overseas, mostly the Pacific Islands, when they were unable to employ enough Kiwis.

STUFF Marlborough's Fijian community leads prayer following the death of Tongan vineyard worker Hiko Lynch.

Immediately after the incident, officials from the Tongan government’s RSE liaison office were sent to Blenheim to support the injured men and the wider Tongan community.

Lynch’s cousin, Ofa Muasika said after the incident Lynch was a “humble” and “funny” person who was “really kind to his family”.

Lynch, one of seven children, had been in the country since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He planned to marry his fiancee of six years when he returned to his hometown of Holonga, Muasika said.

Lynch's employer, Hortus, set up a Givealittle page for his family, which raised $16,717 in 21 days, before it closed.

Six other men have been jointly charged with behaving in a disorderly manner on Market St in Blenheim on June 20; four from Auckland, one from Wellington and one from Waikato, according to court documents. Their ages range from 23 to 36.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A callover date in the High Court is sechduled for February next year.

One of them, a 29-year-old, is also charged with possessing a knife in circumstances showing an intention to use it to cause bodily injury on June 20, and possessing a knife without reasonable excuse in a public place, namely Main St in Blenheim, also on June 20.

One is also accused of assault, which he had pleaded not guilty to.

Two are charged with failing to help a detective with a search. One of them entered not guilty pleas to that charge on August 16.