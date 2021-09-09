Paroled Travis Burns 'lost the plot' in brutal murder of young mum

Travis Burns has been released from prison, 23 years after the death of Whangaparaoa mother Joanne McCarthy.

A convicted murderer has finally admitted to killing a young mother in front of her two children.

Travis Burns was sentenced to life with a minimum non-parole period of 15 years after the 1998 murder of Joanne McCarthy, a resident of Auckland’s Whangaparaoa.

He appeared before the parole board via audio-visual link in April and was released in August, the board has confirmed.

Its decision noted he had spent 33 of the past 36 years in prison.

Prior to the murder, Burns had amassed 65 convictions since the age of 15, including rape, unlawful sexual connection, burglary, forgery, drugs and aggravated wounding.

Burns, as he had in previous parole hearings, denied some of the findings from his trial, including that a hammer was likely involved, and claimed a falling picture frame may have caused McCarthy’s death.

However, for the first time, he took full responsibility for her death.

Burns told the board he was in a highly emotive state and things were happening very fast.

He said he was trying to leave when McCarthy, who possibly thought he was going to hurt her and her children, struck out at him.

It was at that point that he “lost the plot'’.

“His loss of control is reflected in the severe and varied injuries Ms McCarthy suffered and the evidence that the violence took place in various places throughout the house,” the board’s decision said.

While he disputed how McCarthy died, he was no longer disputing that he took her life, it said.

Burns told the board he killed McCarthy once he realised she was seriously injured, so she could not testify against him.

The death of someone close to Burns had caused him to reflect that he had deprived the McCarthy family of a relationship with her, and how significant a loss that was for them.

The decision noted Burns was working as a fabricator/assembler, a position he had held since November 2019.

Burns’ employer was impressed by his positive approach and he was a popular employee.

He had completed a number of rehabilitation courses, including one-on-one sessions to address the sexual offending from his earlier criminal history.

Burns told the board he was initially apprehensive about going into the community but his anxieties had now diminished.

He had some supporters in the community, accommodation, and additional wrap-around support from an unnamed service for the next 12 months.

The board granted him parole, with special conditions to remain in place for five years.

They include notifying his probation officer of any intimate relationship that is established.

He is not to possess or consume alcohol or drugs or travel north of the Auckland central business district.

McCarthy’s murder had parallels with that of mother-of three Tania Furlan, who was found battered and lying in a pool of blood in her Auckland home on July 26, 1996.

Burns’ former cellmate, Christopher Lewis, who once tried to assassinate the Queen and featured in Stuff's Snowman and the Queen series, was arrested for Furlan's murder.

Burns was paid $30,000 after he accused Lewis of the murder but he in turn blamed Burns.

Lewis killed himself while on remand at Mt Eden Prison on September 23, 1997. He was 33.

Police reopened the investigation into Furlan's murder in 2000 but identified no new evidence.