Auckland terror attack: Countdown staff still 'shell shocked' after stabbings

Countdown general manager of safety, Kiri Hannifin, speaks to senior journalist Catrin Owen after the terror attack at the New Lynn supermarket.

Workers at a West Auckland Countdown are still feeling “shell shocked” after a terrorist attacked seven people at their store.

On Friday, Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen entered LynnMall's Countdown, as he had done many times previously.

He grabbed a knife and attacked seven people, many of whom were critically injured.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Seven people were injured in the attack on September 3.

Because of Samsudeen’s history as an Isis sympathiser, he was being closely followed by covert police officers, who shot him dead.

Countdown's general manager of safety Kiri Hannifin spoke to Stuff on Thursday after a kaumātua performed a blessing at the store.

Hannifin said the 26 staff who were working at the time of the attack were experiencing a mixture of emotions.

“They're pretty shell shocked, stunned and quite shaken up still,” she said.

“Most of them came back to the store for the first time today.”

SUPPLIED Countdown general manager, safety Kiri Hannifin thanked New Zealanders for the outpouring of love to the team.

The wider Countdown whānau was also feeling the workers’ pain, she said.

“There’s been a lot of love poured onto that team ... it’s very humbling.”

When Hannifin found out about the attack, she felt “sick to my bones”.

Nearly a week on, she is still losing sleep and questioning whether there was anything she could have done.

Staff were already working under the pressure of being in Covid-19 level 4 lockdown, she said.

“It’s a blow in a really bad time,” Hannifin said.

“I feel very concerned and deeply distressed for all the weight of that ... my heart hurts for them.”

She said the attack was even more painful in light of an incident in a Dunedin Countdown in May, where four people – two men and two women – were seriously injured in a knife attack.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Michelle Miller was doing her afternoon shop at the LynnMall Countdown when a terrorist struck, stabbing multiple people.

A man has denied charges of attempted murder over that incident and is to stand trial.

LynnMall staff members had been offered specialist trauma support, Hannifin said.

“We want to make sure they can go back in a way they can feel mana, peace and safe.”

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen, a known Isis sympathiser, was shot dead by police after the incident.

When the store reopens, there will be additional security, and Countdown will look at introducing body cameras which were purchased after the Dunedin incident.

However, training and discussions with the union were needed for the latter to go ahead, she said.

Staff were constantly training in dealing with customers and how to deescalate situations, she said.

“The only thing that really matters every day is people come to work and get home safely, and I feel very strong about that.”

An independent review will also be conducted around stores selling knives, screwdrivers and other sharp objects.