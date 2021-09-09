Crowing roosters fall fowl of the law after owner fails to keep them quiet

Lynn Heke feeds her chickens at her Dunedin property in June.

A woman has been convicted after failing to comply with orders to keep her noisy chickens quiet – including a rooster which crowed 40 times in just 10 minutes.

After suffering years of broken sleep and unwanted early-morning wake-up calls, neighbours of Lynn Heke took their complaints about her flock of seven roosters to the authorities.

Dunedin City Council investigated, installing recording and sound measurement equipment at a house near Heke’s five-acre, rural-zoned Pine Hill property, and found the neighbours did have something to crow about.

One rooster started its morning routine as early as 3.15am.

‘'You just don’t get any sleep, they are as loud as hell,’' neighbour Tom Bliss, who lodged his first complaint with the council in 2016, previously told Stuff.

Following the investigation Heke was issued with a noise abatement notice in January last year.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Roosters at Heke’s Pine Hill property caused years of headaches for neighbours.

Under the Resource Management Act, landowners are required to make sure noise from their land does not exceed a reasonable level.

But her failure to comply with the notice, including taking mitigating measures such as housing roosters between set times and blackening out the coop, led to the council taking legal action.

In May, Heke was found guilty of ignoring the abatement notice, and on Thursday she was convicted and discharged in the Dunedin District Court by Environment Court Judge Brian Dwyer.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff A council investigation found roosters started crowing as early as 3.15am.

The court confirmed an enforcement order would be served on her.

Heke, who could not be reached for comment on Thursday, previously told Stuff she was “just fighting for my right to keep roosters”.

She said she enjoyed keeping free-range poultry on her property, which was one of the reasons why she moved there in 2002.

The roosters, she said, were used for meat, while their feathers were used to make traditional korowai (Māori cloaks).

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Heke was issued an abatement notice by her local council but was taken to court after failing to comply with it.

When the young roosters started to crow each spring, she would “pop them off and put them in my freezer”.

Heke hadn’t had a rooster on the property since before the court case, she told Stuff in June.

The council declined to comment.