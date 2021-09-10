Former airport security worker who planted fake bomb gets sentence reduced

Preetam Maid on trial in the Dunedin District Court.

A former Aviation Security worker who planted a hoax bomb at an airport has failed to have his conviction quashed, but has managed to get his sentence reduced.

Preetam Prakash Maid, 32, was charged with taking an imitation explosive into a security-enhanced area after a device was found on the northern side of Dunedin airport on March 17, 2019 – days after the Christchurch terror attack.

He was found guilty in a majority verdict by a jury in the Dunedin District Court in November, and was later jailed for three years.

His actions represented a gross breach of trust at a time when the country was “reeling and in mourning” after the terror attack, Judge Michael Crosbie said at the sentencing in January.

“You did this in a covert way.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Preetam Maid leaves the Dunedin District Court after an earlier appearance.

Maid’s lawyer, Len Andersen QC, took the case to the Court of Appeal, arguing that the jury’s verdict was unreasonable, and that there had been a miscarriage of justice.

He also appealed the sentence of three years’ imprisonment saying it was manifestly excessive.

In the case against Maid, the Crown alleged he accessed a dangerous goods storeroom at the airport, obtaining a number of items, including wire, a battery pack, a cellphone, a butane cannister, a small gas cylinder and green bubble wrap.

Maid assembled those items into an improvised imitation explosive device.

He also wrote a cryptic noted saying:

A Alpha

B Birds

C Crash

D Dunedin

E Emergency

F Fools

A black laptop satchel containing the device was later “discovered” near a small hut by Maid, as he did rounds around the airport’s perimeter.

He not only raised the alarm with the airport, which prompted a large response, but also contacted several media outlets.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff The main entrance to Dunedin Airport. (File photo)

The Court of Appeal decision, which was released on Friday, agreed with the Crown’s case that Maid assembled the device and deposited it at the hut in the laptop bag.

While the case relied on circumstantial evidence, that included the swipe card movements of Maid, and a handwriting expert concluding that he had written the cryptic note, the Court of Appeal found the charge had been proven.

However, Andersen was able to have Maid’s sentence reduced to such an extent that he could now apply for home detention.

He argued that the primary motive identified by the Crown was a desire to highlight deficits in aviation security, which Maid wanted to be addressed.

Maid’s motive was “public-spirited”, and was not designed to cause terror.

The Court of Appeal noted Maid had no intention of boarding an aircraft with the device, or even placing it in the vicinity of one.

While Maid was convicted of taking an item through a ‘security enhanced area’ (SEA), that legislation was aimed at stopping offenders from taking devices onto aircraft.

Furthermore, the sentencing judge was overly influenced by what he considered “cynical” and “cruel” behaviour in the context of the Christchurch Mosque attacks.

The starting point for Maid was regarded as manifestly excessive, and his sentence was quashed and substituted for six months’ jail.

Maid was given leave to apply for home detention.