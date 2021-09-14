Wānaka lockdown breach: Judge grants interim order on pre-charge basis

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield have confirmed Auckland will stay locked down for another week.

The lawyer acting for the high-ranking public official’s son and his partner, who allegedly breached Covid-19 lockdown rules flying from Auckland to Wānaka for a holiday, argued they should be granted interim name suppression as people on social media may not abide by suppression rules.

The 35-year-old man and the 26-year-old woman crossed the Auckland alert level 4 lockdown border using essential worker exemptions on Thursday, police said.

They then drove to Hamilton Airport where they caught a commercial flight to Queenstown, via Wellington, rented a vehicle and drove to a holiday home in Wānaka.

During an urgent hearing on Monday evening, a district court judge granted interim suppression of the couple’s names, and the name and occupation of the public official.

The order was put in place to allow Rachael Reed QC to make an application to the High Court for suppression orders of a longer duration.

In Judge Bruce Davidson’s judgment, he said the issue is one of jurisdiction, not merit as he initially questioned whether he had the power to grant pre-charge suppression orders.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Rachael Reed QC will apply to the High Court for continued suppression pre-charge.

Various powers under the Criminal Procedure Act can be engaged when a person is charged with an offence or first appear, Judge Davidson said.

Reed QC argued that although mainstream media can act responsibly and await a prospective defendant’s first appearance in court, rather than publish and act in contempt, bloggers, social media advocates and citizen journalists would not.

In the decision Judge Davidson said the alleged incident has attracted considerable mainstream and social media attention.

“Relevant factors would be the imminence or otherwise of charges; any delay in first appearance (e.g. here the constraining Alert Level requirements in Auckland); the Judge’s sense or gauge of any adverse media, especially social media, reaction.”

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Rachael Reed QC (right) was granted suppression for her clients on a pre-charge basis. (file photo)

Taking those circumstances into account, Judge Davidson granted orders on an interim basis to allow the prospective defendants and connected person to apply to the High Court for non-publication orders on a pre-charge basis.

On Monday, police said they were tipped off about the alleged breach by a member of the public who made a report using the online Covid-19 “compliance” tool.

Officers found the pair in Wānaka on Saturday afternoon and they have since returned to Auckland.

Police said they would prosecute the man and his partner for breaching a government Covid-19 health order when they failed to return to their place of residence within the alert level 4 area after leaving for approved essential personal movement.

They would be summonsed to appear in court this week, police said.

Reed QC previously told Stuff her client had no comment to make about the allegations.