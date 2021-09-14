Wānaka lockdown breach couple named, apologise for 'irresponsible and inexcusable' actions

The prime minister didn’t want to comment further on the Wānaka lockdown breachers, saying it was now in the hands of police.

A couple who breached lockdown rules to fly from Auckland to Wānaka have apologised for their actions as their names are revealed.

William John Lawrence Willis, 35, and Hannah Rawnsley, 26, a lawyer, are set to be charged with breaching the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act over police claims they crossed the Auckland border unlawfully, using essential worker exemptions, on Thursday.

They then drove to Hamilton Airport, where they took a commercial flight to Queenstown, via Wellington, rented a vehicle and drove to a holiday home in Wānaka.

William Willis at the Norwood Cup in 2017.

The pair had sought name suppression in a bid to keep their identity secret, but an interim order preventing them from being named lapsed at 7pm on Tuesday.

In a statement released on Tuesday night, the pair said their decision to travel to Wānaka last week was “completely irresponsible and inexcusable”.

“We are deeply sorry for our actions and would like to unreservedly apologise to the Wānaka community, and to all the people of Aotearoa New Zealand, for what we did.”

They said they both received negative Covid-19 tests prior to travelling, and on their return to Auckland, they were not considered close contacts, and had not visited any locations of interest. Friends and families were not aware of their travel plans.

Explaining their bid to get name suppression, they said they sought it after receiving death threats, and they had a “genuine fear for our safety”.

Judge Mary-Beth Sharp's son William Willis is set to be charged with breaching lockdown rules.

The pair said they were committed to taking responsibility for their actions and would not be seeking further name suppression.

“We understand that strict compliance is required to stamp out Covid-19 from our country. We have let everyone down with our actions, and we wholeheartedly apologise.”

Willis’s mother, Judge Mary-Beth Sharp, said: “Like the rest of New Zealand, I was appalled to learn of my son William and his partner’s actions over the weekend.

“In addition, I was and am highly embarrassed.

“Had I known of their intentions, which of course I did not, I would have told them not to act so thoughtlessly and selfishly. I do not condone their conduct.”

She said she understood the pair were no longer seeking name suppression, a decision she supported.

Willis is the director of Karaka-based Matawhio Sports Horses Ltd, which breeds and produces show jumping horses for the New Zealand and overseas markets.

William Willis has apologised for flouting lockdown rules.

An accomplished showjumper, he won the Norwood Gold Cup at the Horse of the Year show in 2017, where he dedicated his win to his mother, who bred his mount Dollar Rolls at Matawhio.

Willis has also competed professionally in Europe.

Matawhio Sports Horses Ltd is based in Papakura, in rural south Auckland, and its property has a capital value of $3.15m. Its website and social media pages have been removed since the couple’s lockdown breach was made public.

Rawnsley is a family court and criminal lawyer who works for barrister Roddie Sim in Pukekohe, and was admitted to the bar in 2018. Sim’s website was taken down on Tuesday amid a backlash on social media.

Under Covid restrictions, lawyers are classed as essential workers.

The Wānaka house where the Auckland couple stayed after flouting lockdown.

New Zealand Law Society president Tiana Epati told Stuff all registered lawyers were sent a letter at the start of lockdown that said travel across Covid borders was allowed but only for “priority court proceedings”.

“If any lawyer was proved to have misused this letter that would be a disciplinary matter. There is no other acceptable use of this letter,” she said.

A copy of the letter, obtained by Stuff, states it can be shown to police as proof of the need to travel and recommends lawyers carry photo identification, a business card and court documents.

But on September 3, Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann issued a statement reiterating that no-one, including lawyers, should be travelling in or out of the Auckland region.

A spokeswoman from the office of Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu confirmed a Wellington judge would hear the couple’s case to avoid any perceived conflict of interest.

“The Chief District Court Judge was advised by Judge Mary-Beth Sharp ... that her son is one of the persons who is the subject of possible charges and that, she was not involved in any way in relation to the actions of her son and his partner.”

Police say the couple went to Wānaka after crossing the Auckland alert level 4 lockdown border using essential worker exemptions.

Stuff contacted Rawnsley’s employer Roddie Sim, but he declined to comment.

The Wānaka home the couple went to is 50/50 owned by Willis’ father Robert and New Zealand Criminal Bar Association treasurer and barrister Tony Bouchier and his wife, district court judge Josephine Bouchier.

Valued by homes.co.nz as being worth $1.29 million, the property was used by both families regularly, with the Bouchiers in residence when lockdown was announced.

In order to comply with lockdown rules, the couple took the last flight out of Queenstown back to their Auckland home.

Bouchier said he was deeply shocked to learn Willis and Rawnsley had flouted the rules by staying at the house after them, describing the actions as “appalling” and “self-entitled behaviour”.

Following the revelations, Stuff understands Judge Bouchier had been subjected to abuse from people who mistakenly believed she was Willis’ mother.

In 2013, Judge Sharp was ordered to pay $500 in compensation after her son’s dog jumped up on a woman and startled her.

A story published by the New Zealand Herald at the time said the judge was excused from attending court and was discharged without conviction.