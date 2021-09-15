Man jailed after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach during crime spree

Two brothers dumped their accomplice outside Dunedin Hospital and fled after he accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

The brothers were later arrested, but only after they drove a stolen Subaru Impreza through a red light and crashed into a bus on April 2, 2020, during last year’s Covid-19 lockdown.

Police later found a loaded shotgun that had been thrown onto the roof of a building in central Dunedin, just a few blocks from where Nicholas Newton was getting urgent medical attention.

The 32-year-old told hospital staff a shotgun in the car’s boot had accidentally discharged, a position he maintained when questioned by police.

At his sentencing on Wednesday, the court heard Newton accidentally shot himself with the loaded firearm as he was taking it out of the boot.

Newton and the brothers, Dakaia and Tyrone Henare, had been linked to several armed robberies around Dunedin, and police believed they were on their way to commit another crime when the shooting happened.

At the time they were arrested, Southern acting Superintendent Darryl Sweeney described the hapless trio as “not the smartest tools in the shed”.

The police summary of facts said the registration plates for the car, which was stolen from Christchurch on February 13, were found inside the damaged vehicle, along with an unloaded .22 firearm

A fortnight earlier, on March 23, Newton and Dakaia Henare drove a stolen vehicle to a Z petrol station, where a sole attendant was working.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dakaia, left, and Tyrone Henare appear in the Dunedin District Court. (Composite photo).

Newton entered the service station armed with a sawn-off shotgun and pointed it directly at the sole worker.

He demanded cash and tobacco, and the pair left with just $200 and about 20 pouches of tobacco.

Dakaia Henare was sentenced in July to four years and four months’ jail, while his brother, Tyrone, was jailed for three years and two months.

Newton had previously pleaded guilty to aggravated robbery, possession of a firearm and unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

At Wednesday’s sentencing, Judge Michael Turner noted Newton’s “extensive and appalling” criminal record, including 71 charges in the District Court.

The judge noted Newton had entered early guilty pleas, and before his co-defendants.

He also noted Newton’s gang links, that he was assessed as being at high risk of reoffending, and used drugs. Newton had smoked cannabis from the age of 9 and used methamphetamine as an adult.

He was sentenced to a jail term of three years and one month.