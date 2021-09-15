Dolphin's head cut off in 'disturbing act' at Auckland's Huia Beach

There is widespread support for a marine mammal sanctuary in the Bay of Islands, proposed by the Department of Conservation, according to the 645 submissions.

A dolphin that washed ashore at an Auckland beach later had its head cut off in an act the Department of Conservation has labelled “completely unacceptable”.

The common dolphin washed up at West Auckland’s Huia Beach last week, DOC said in a statement.

It was later reported that the dolphin’s carcass had been mutilated, leaving it headless.

DOC principal compliance officer Dylan Swain said it was disappointing that someone had disrespected the marine mammal in this “disturbing act”.

Department of Conservation/Supplied The mutilated common dolphin was found at West Auckland’s Huia Beach last week. (File photo)

“Dolphins are a taonga [treasure] species and it is our duty to respect them in life and in death.”

It was not uncommon for dead marine animals to wash ashore, however DOC asked that they be left to decompose naturally.

The organisation is only responding to wildlife emergencies while Auckland is in alert level 4. Dead animals would be safely disposed of later if required.

It is illegal to separate any part of a marine animal’s carcass under the Marine Mammals Protection Act.

Those caught doing so could face up to two years in prison or a maximum fine of $250,000. ​

AILIE SUZUKI/Stuff It is a crime to tamper with marine animal carcasses. (File photo)

DOC is investigating the incident. Anyone with information on how the dolphin became mutilated is asked to report it by phoning 0800 DOC HOT (362 468) or emailing wildlifecrime@doc.govt.nz.

Common dolphins are found throughout New Zealand, but are especially prevalent in the Hauraki Gulf and Northland.

It is not known exactly how many common dolphins there are, however the species may form schools with several thousands of individuals and may live up to 22 years.

In July, Stuff reported that DOC had received widespread support for its proposal to create a marine mammal sanctuary for the entire Te Pēwhairangi, Bay of Islands, to halt a massive decline in bottlenose dolphins.

Is the proposal is successful, swimmers and boats will need to stay 400 metres away from all marine mammals in the bay, in attempt to address dolphin’s “adrenaline junkie” behaviour, where they spend too much time interacting with boats.